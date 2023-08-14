CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 14, 2023--

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Developments

  • AAMC obtained a favorable ruling in its litigation with its preferred shareholder, Luxor, where the appeals court found that AAMC did not breach any contractual obligations.
  • In the Company’s lawsuit against Blackrock and PIMCO, a court-appointed Staff Master recommended that all of the Company’s tort and CICO damage claims may proceed in USVI court.
  • AAMC second quarter operating results 2023 were similar to the first quarter of 2023.
  • In July 2023, AAMC’s Board of Directors, approved a 2 for 1 stock split, to be treated as stock dividend, with a Record Date of August 14, 2023. The dividend is expected to close in September 2023.

“We are pleased with the recent developments regarding our court cases,” said Charlie Frischer, Board Director. “Our current operations with the lending group are being assessed by the Board of Directors to determine the best way to achieve the efficiencies needed for a capital light approach to lending and investing.”

About AAMC

AAMC acquires, originates and manages mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities and equity investments in underserved markets. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

AAMC works to employ capital light operating strategies that have historically been implemented across a variety of industry sectors ranging from REIT management and title insurance and reinsurance to private loan acquisition, origination and disposition. AAMC is committed to an investment philosophy of opportunistic deployment of capital in new ventures that we believe will be accretive to shareholder value. We are likewise committed, as a matter of core corporate values, to exemplary environmental, social and governance principles.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, margins, employee costs, future operations, business plans including its ability to sell loans and obtain funding, and investment strategies as well as industry and market conditions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “seek,” “believe,” and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, our ability to develop our businesses, and to make them successful or sustain the performance of any such businesses; our ability to purchase, originate, and sell loans, our ability to obtain funding, market and industry conditions, particularly with respect to industry margins for loan products we may purchase, originate, or sell as well as the current inflationary economic and market conditions and rising interest rate environment; our ability to hire employees and the hiring of such employees; developments in the litigation regarding our redemption obligations under the Certificate of Designations of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Risk Factors” and other sections described from time to time in the Company’s current and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan interest income

 

$

1,610

 

 

$

524

 

 

$

3,646

 

 

$

524

 

Loan fee income

 

 

300

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

9

 

Realized gains on loans held for sale, net

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

 

1,920

 

 

 

533

 

 

 

4,051

 

 

 

533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

1,909

 

 

 

1,555

 

 

 

3,773

 

 

 

2,479

 

Legal fees

 

 

936

 

 

 

1,379

 

 

 

1,377

 

 

 

2,736

 

Professional fees

 

 

608

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

575

 

General and administrative

 

 

984

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

1,918

 

 

 

1,557

 

Servicing and asset management expense

 

 

228

 

 

 

181

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

181

 

Acquisition charges

 

 

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

 

 

 

513

 

Interest expense

 

 

872

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,954

 

 

 

 

Direct loan expense

 

 

189

 

 

 

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

 

Loan sales and marketing expense

 

 

382

 

 

 

 

 

 

791

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

 

6,108

 

 

 

4,341

 

 

 

11,764

 

 

 

8,041

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of loans

 

 

390

 

 

 

(325

)

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

(325

)

Realized losses on sale of held for investment loans, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(275

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

16

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

390

 

 

 

(317

)

 

 

962

 

 

 

(309

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations before tax

 

 

(3,798

)

 

 

(4,125

)

 

 

(6,751

)

 

 

(7,817

)

Income tax expense

 

 

16

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

12

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(3,814

)

 

$

(4,132

)

 

$

(6,802

)

 

$

(7,829

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(3,814

)

 

$

(4,132

)

 

$

(6,802

)

 

$

(7,829

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

 

$

(3,814

)

 

 

(4,132

)

 

$

(6,802

)

 

 

(7,829

)

Gain of preferred stock transaction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

5,122

 

Numerator for earnings per share from continuing operations

 

$

(3,814

)

 

$

(4,132

)

 

$

(6,802

)

 

$

(2,707

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share of common stock - Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per basic common share

 

$

(2.16

)

 

$

(2.00

)

 

$

(3.84

)

 

$

(1.31

)

Weighted average common stock outstanding

 

 

1,765,233

 

 

 

2,063,078

 

 

 

1,771,184

 

 

 

2,059,872

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share of common stock - Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per diluted common share

 

$

(2.16

)

 

$

(2.00

)

 

$

(3.84

)

 

$

(1.31

)

Weighted average common stock outstanding

 

 

1,765,233

 

 

 

2,063,078

 

 

 

1,771,184

 

 

 

2,059,872

 

 

Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale, at fair value

 

$

21,773

 

 

$

11,593

 

Loans held for investment, at fair value

 

 

51,773

 

 

 

83,143

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

10,532

 

 

 

10,727

 

Restricted cash

 

 

4,002

 

 

 

2,047

 

Other assets

 

 

10,937

 

 

 

10,137

 

Total assets

 

$

99,017

 

 

$

117,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

8,852

 

 

 

10,349

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

1,137

 

 

 

1,323

 

Credit facilities

 

 

42,992

 

 

 

51,653

 

Total liabilities

 

 

52,981

 

 

 

63,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable preferred stock:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 144,212 shares issued and outstanding and $144,212 redemption value as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

 

 

144,212

 

 

 

144,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' deficit:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; 3,443,461 and 1,764,658 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of June 30, 2023 and 3,432,294 and 1,783,862 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

 

 

34

 

 

 

34

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

149,264

 

 

 

149,010

 

Retained earnings

 

 

34,714

 

 

 

41,516

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

21

 

 

 

20

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,678,803 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 1,648,432 shares as of December 31, 2022.

 

 

(282,209

)

 

 

(280,470

)

Total stockholder's deficit

 

 

(98,176

)

 

 

(89,890

)

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

99,017

 

 

$

117,647

 

 

