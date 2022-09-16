LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
Alto Neuroscience today announced that founder and chief executive officer, Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a technologies panel at the Cowen 2 nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET, which is being hosted virtually. The webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible to those registered to attend the summit.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience is pioneering precision psychiatry by developing targeted medicines to help patients get better faster. Differences in individuals’ biology impact how they respond to treatment. Alto’s human data-driven platform measures brain biomarkers including EEG activity and behavioral patterns, wearable data, genetics, and other factors, to match each patient with the right Alto therapy. The company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes drug candidates being studied in mental health conditions targeting cognition, emotion, and sleep processes. For more information, visit https://www.altoneuroscience.com or follow us on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005048/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact
Nick Smith
corporate@altoneuroscience.comMedia Contact
Jordann Phillips
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MENTAL HEALTH FINANCE NEUROLOGY GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Alto Neuroscience
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/16/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005048/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.