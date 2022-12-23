LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2022--
Alto Neuroscience Inc. today announced Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, will present at the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.
The company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square.
A webcast link of the presentation will be available on the company’s website, www.altoneuroscience.com.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience is pioneering precision psychiatry by developing targeted medicines to help patients get better faster. Differences in individuals’ biology impact how they respond to treatment. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, behavioral task performance, wearable data, genetics, and other factors to match each patient with the right Alto drug. The company’s work in identifying and categorizing core domains of mental function (cognition, emotion, and sleep processes) has resulted in a multiple modality approach that supports robust drug-response predictions. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes first- or best-in-class novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, resulting in the broadest and most-advanced precision psychiatry effort. For more information, visit https://www.altoneuroscience.com or follow us on Twitter.
