Alto Neuroscience today announced that founder and chief executive officer, Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually. The company will present at 1:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
The presentation webcast can be found at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer27/alto/2785104 and will be available on the webcast page for the following 90 days after the conference.
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience is pioneering precision psychiatry by developing targeted medicines to help patients get better faster. Differences in individuals’ biology impact how they respond to treatment. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, behavioral task performance, wearable data, genetics, and other factors to match each patient with the right Alto drug. The company’s work in identifying and categorizing core domains of mental function (cognition, emotion, and sleep processes) has resulted in a multiple modality approach that supports robust drug-response predictions. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes first- or best-in-class novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, resulting in the broadest and most-advanced precision psychiatry effort. For more information, visit https://www.altoneuroscience.com or follow us on Twitter.
