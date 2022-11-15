LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--
Alto Neuroscience today announced it was selected as the 2022 Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year award winner by BioTech Breakthrough, in addition to being selected as one of BioSpace ’s 2023 Best Places to Work in Biopharma.
“We are honored to be recognized among other industry leaders by these two awards highlighting the multifaceted approach we take towards revolutionizing treatments for those impacted by mental health,” said Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Alto Neuroscience. “Being named Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year by BioTech Breakthrough draws attention to the promise of precision psychiatry in addressing difficult-to-treat mental health conditions, and the Best Places to Work award is a testament to our talented team’s commitment to making this innovation a reality. We’re proud to be building a collaborative culture at Alto that prioritizes goals both individually and collectively as we remain dedicated to our mission.”
Overall BioPharma Innovation of the Year award presented by BioTech Breakthrough, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform, highlights companies with innovative solutions to address a true need and solve complex problems within the crowded life sciences and biotechnology markets. Submissions are judged on the following criteria: innovation, performance, ease-of-use and manageability, functionality, value, and impact. Across categories, there were over 1,350 nominations and the full list of winners can be found here: https://biotechbreakthroughawards.com/2022-winners/
Best Places to Work award presented by BioSpace, a digital hub for life science news and jobs, recognizes the most desirable large and small companies in the industry. Companies are ranked based on culture, career growth and development opportunities, innovation, and leadership in addition to a public voting system to rank the importance of unique attributes or job benefits when considering top employers in the life sciences community. The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.biospace.com/best-places-to-work/
About Alto Neuroscience
Alto Neuroscience is pioneering precision psychiatry by developing targeted medicines to help patients get better faster. Differences in individuals’ biology impact how they respond to treatment. Alto’s Precision Psychiatry Platform™ measures brain biomarkers by analyzing EEG activity, behavioral task performance, wearable data, genetics, and other factors to match each patient with the right Alto drug. The company’s work in identifying and categorizing core domains of mental function (cognition, emotion, and sleep processes) has resulted in a multiple modality approach that supports robust drug-response predictions. Alto’s clinical-stage pipeline includes first- or best-in-class novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, resulting in the broadest and most-advanced precision psychiatry effort. For more information, visit https://www.altoneuroscience.com or follow us on Twitter.
