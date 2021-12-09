NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
CB Insights today named Altoida, Inc. an AI company pioneering next-generation neurological disease diagnostics, to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.
The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.
“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”
“We’re thrilled that CB Insights have recognized our accomplishments this year, including the launch of our groundbreaking studies with Eisai and Ionian University in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease,” said Travis Bond, CEO of Altoida. “The growth and momentum we’ve seen this year speaks to the need for our AI-powered platform to accelerate and improve clinical trials, research, and care. When deployed at the population level, our platform could enable preventive and therapeutic intervention in the early stages of neurological disease to delay onset and improve clinical outcomes. We are honored to be named to the CB Insights Digital Health 150 ranking. This recognition is a testament to our team’s tireless work and commitment to create the new gold standard in brain health with precision neurology.”
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.
In 2021, Altoida won FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for development of their device to use artificial intelligence to predict the likelihood that an individual aged 55+ with Mild Cognitive Impairment will convert to Alzheimer’s disease. The company also launched groundbreaking research studies with Eisai and Ionian University in Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease. The company also secured funding from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation Diagnostics Accelerator to evaluate their device for predictive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in the preclinical phase, and from Eisai Innovation, a strategic investment organization aspiring to identify synergies between the scientific community and the Eisai network of companies.
About Altoida, Inc.
Altoida, Inc is creating a new gold standard in brain health with Precision Neurology. Our innovative approach combines novel digital biomarkers (dBM) with immersive augmented reality (AR) and powerful artificial intelligence (AI). The result is our validated device and platform built on more than twenty years of cutting-edge scientific research. Our products are backed by peer-reviewed publications and multinational clinical trials, and are built by our expert team of scientists, clinicians and engineers. Altoida, Inc. is funded by M-Ventures, Eisai Innovation, Hikma Ventures, GreySky Venture Partners, FYRFLY, Alpana Ventures and VI Partners. For more on Altoida, please visit www.altoida.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
