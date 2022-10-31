WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Altoida, Inc., the precision neurology company pioneering non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics with AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced that management will be presenting at the upcoming conferences:
Panel Title: New Diagnostics: Revolutionizing Care in Alzheimer’s
Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10:30 – 11:30 am ET
Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Date: Nov. 13-16, 2022
Location: Kiosk #1158-20, UCSF HealthHub Pavilion, Level 2 show floor, The Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
Panel Title: Digital Phenotypes of Brain Diseases - Transforming Alzheimer's Disease Drug Development and Disease Management
Date/Time: Saturday, November 19, 1:00 -1:50 pm ET
Location: The Boca Raton, 501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Microsoft Data Science & Law Forum
Keynote Title: Transforming patient’s management and clinical development via AI driven precision medicine.
Keynote Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha, Chief Medical Officer, Altoida
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23
Location: Brussels, Microsoft HQ
Round table: The Alzheimer’s disease Patient Pathway from a sex and gender lens.
Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha
Date: Nov. 29 – Dec 2.
Location: Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA
Roche Start Up Day
Date: Thursday, Nov. 10
Location: Roche HQ, Basel, Switzerland
Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha
Digital Phenotypes of Brain Diseases - Transforming neuroscience clinical development
HBA Roche Event
Round table: The missing X
Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 6
Location: Basel, Roche HQ Switzerland
To meet with the Altoida team at these events, contact bd@altoida.com.
About Altoida, Inc.
Altoida is pioneering precision neurology diagnostics to set a new gold standard for patient care. Our innovative AI-driven approach combines novel digital biomarkers with immersive augmented reality to evaluate cognition. The result is our validated device and evidence-based platform with more than 20 years of scientific research. Altoida is based in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.altoida.com or follow @Altoida on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005062/en/
CONTACT: Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CONSUMER SENIORS OTHER HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Altoida, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/31/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 10/31/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005062/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.