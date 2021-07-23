BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $40.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.
The industrial products company posted revenue of $488.6 million in the period.
Altra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.46 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion.
Altra shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 93% in the last 12 months.
