BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.
The industrial products company posted revenue of $469.3 million in the period.
Altra expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion.
Altra shares have increased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 45% in the last 12 months.
