Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP, the bankruptcy and trial law firm that launched in 2021, has taken a major step forward in its evolution with the addition of Kurt Mayr, most recently the head of the bankruptcy practice at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP. A nationally respected bankruptcy strategist whose inventive thinking has driven several pioneering restructurings, Mayr will both complement and enhance Glenn Agre’s existing strength in bankruptcy litigation.
“Kurt is a major figure in bankruptcy law whose presence should immediately elevate our stature in the field,” said Andrew Glenn, managing partner of Glenn Agre and head of the firm’s Bankruptcy, Restructuring & Distressed Debt practice. “His widely regarded skill as a transactional lawyer, not to mention as a litigator, further broadens our abilities and positions our firm ideally for the next restructuring cycle.”
Among many notable engagements, Mayr represented creditor groups in the groundbreaking workouts of two Native American casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. His thinking has been highly influential in maximizing recoveries for second lien investors; likewise, his creativity helped to break a years-long stalemate in the bankruptcy of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and made the bond-holder group he represented among the first to reach a settlement that created a template for further agreements.
“For years, I’ve respected Andrew Glenn as a litigator and advocate, and it has been inspiring to watch the success of the firm he has built,” said Mayr, who has represented creditors groups alongside Glenn in multiple bankruptcy proceedings. “We already know how well our practices operate together. I’m thrilled to now collaborate with Andrew from within, unburdened by conflicts present at larger firms and completely focused on the goal of serving our clients.”
With his arrival, Mayr becomes the second lateral addition to Glenn Agre in the last two months. In March, Stacy Tecklin joined the firm to lead its Distressed Debt & Claims Trading practice. “The firm’s insight into the secondary trading market, like its litigation ability, is a great asset for my clients to call on,” said Mayr.
“The same qualities that make Kurt a uniquely talented lawyer—his disregard for convention, his entrepreneurial mindset, his belief in himself—are the same qualities that have brought him to Glenn Agre,” said Glenn. “We are lucky to have those qualities working for us now.”
About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP
Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP was founded in 2021 by a tight-knit group of lawyers who share more than a decade of close collaboration, a dedication to the craft of trial lawyering, and a commitment to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace. The firm’s lawyers have a history of success in high-stakes bankruptcy, commercial litigation, and white-collar matters. Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes has offices in New York and San Francisco.
