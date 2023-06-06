SHERIFF; NEIGHBOR ANGRY OVER PLAYING CHILDREN FATALLY SHOOTS FLORIDA MOTHER
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother was fatally shot through a door outside a neighbor’s home after what officials characterized on as a 2 1/2-year feud over playing children. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said that deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home on Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old mother of four was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Since January 2021, Woods said deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times in connection with the feuding between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. Owens’ children had been playing in a field near the shooter’s apartment. At some point, the woman yelled at the children and threw a pair of skates, which hit one of the children, leading to the deadly dispute. The sheriff pointed out that because of Florida’s “stand your ground” law, he can’t legally make an arrest unless he can prove the shooter did not act in self-defense.
CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS; FLORIDA DROPPED OFF TEXAS MIGRANTS
California officials say the state of Florida has twice picked up asylum-seekers on the Texas border and flown them by private jet to California’s capital. The latest flight arrived Monday with about 20 migrants. It follows the arrival Friday of 16 others from Colombia and Venezuela. They are the latest apparent instances of a Republican-led state transporting migrants to one controlled by Democrats. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials have not confirmed their involvement in the transport of the migrants. California officials are investigating the migrants’ arrival while local officials and faith-based groups seek to provide them food and shelter.
EXPERTS; LACK OF OXYGEN MAY HAVE CAUSED DOOMED FLIGHT
Aviation experts are citing a loss of oxygen as a possible theory for why an unresponsive business jet flew over the nation’s capital Sunday before crashing in rural Virginia. Investigators are just beginning to look for answers. The Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, and headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Once over Long Island, it turned around and flew a straight path over Washington, D.C. before crashing in a mountainous part of Virginia. Federal investigators said Monday that the pilot and three passengers were killed.
RESIDENTS NEAR CAPITAL HEAR RARE SONIC BOOM
People living in and around the nation’s capital experienced a rare, if startling, sound: A sonic boom. The U.S. military had dispatched six fighter jets on Sunday to intercept an unresponsive business plane that was flying over restricted airspace. The Air Force gave the F-16s permission to fly faster than the speed of sound to catch up with the wayward Cessna. The result was a thunderous rumble. The U.S. government rarely gives permission to civilian aircraft to travel that fast. The last supersonic aircraft to carry passengers was the Concorde. It stopped flying in 2003. But new companies as well as NASA are working on new technology to reduce sonic booms from supersonic
