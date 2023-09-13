Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine
UNDATED (AP) — Americans can now get an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months and older. The agency’s director quickly signed off on the panel’s recommendation. That means doses should be available this week, some as early as today. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has faded, but there are still thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each week. Hospitalizations have been increasing since late summer, though infections may be starting to level off, particularly in the South.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA advisers say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers say the leading decongestant used by millions of Americans to treat nasal congestion doesn’t actually work. The Food and Drug Administration convened an expert panel to review the latest data on phenylephrine (fen-ehl-EH'-frihn). That’s found in over-the-counter versions of Sudafed, Dayquil and other cold medicines sold on pharmacy shelves. Drugmakers reformulated their pills and solutions with the ingredient after a 2006 law required an older drug to be moved behind the counter. But researchers have long questioned the ingredient’s effectiveness. The FDA advisers say new studies show oral phenylephrine was no better than a placebo at relieving congestion.
Looking for a refill? McDonald’s is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.
Dry states taking Mississippi River water isn’t a new idea. But some mayors want to kill it
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Diverting Mississippi River water to states struggling with water scarcity isn’t a new idea. And many experts have always said it’s a long shot that isn’t practical and wouldn’t be remotely cost-effective. But mayors along the river may soon take a first step toward uniting to block such a diversion. They’re expected to vote on whether to support a compact that would make it harder to divert water. Even if the mayors are supportive, a compact would be far off. All 10 states along the river would need to agree in an era of increased political polarization. But fear of water export has ignited political action before.
