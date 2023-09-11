Teen’s death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge. It also prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer’s request following the Sept. 1 death of Harris Wolobah. Texas-based company Paqui makes the One Chip Challenge chip and asked retailers to stop selling them. By Friday, they had disappeared from store shelves and online shopping outlets. The state medical examiner’s office says it will likely be weeks before the cause of Wolobah’s death is determined. A vigil for the teen was held Friday evening in his hometown of Worcester.
Appeals court scales back order squelching Biden administration contact with social media
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has significantly whittled down a lower court order curbing Biden administration communications with social media companies. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the White House, the Surgeon General, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FBI cannot “coerce” social media platforms to take down posts the government doesn’t like. But the court threw out broader language from a Louisiana-based federal judge that blocked a host of government agencies from contacting the platforms to urge that some content be taken down. Even the appeals court’s softened order doesn’t take effect immediately. The administration has 10 days to seek a Supreme Court review.
Amazon to require some authors to disclose the use of AI material
NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon.com is requiring writers who want to sell books through its e-book program to tell the company in advance that their work includes artificial intelligence material. The Authors Guild is praising the new regulations as a “welcome first step” toward deterring the proliferation of computer-generated books on the online retailer’s site. The new guidelines were posted Wednesday after months of complaints from the Guild and other groups. Amazon will not be publicly identifying books with AI, a decision the company says it may revise. Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger says that her organization has been in discussions with Amazon about AI material since early this year.
Monster Hunter Now: Like Pokemon Go, but meaner
UNDATED (AP) - In summer 2016, millions of people were exploring the world with their smartphones held high, hoping to spot adorable little monsters in the Pokémon Go augmented reality app. That game’s developer, Niantic, is back with Capcom’s Monster Hunter Now, and the critters have gotten a lot bigger and meaner — more like Godzilla than Pikachu. They aren’t nearly as happy to join your menagerie, and you may need to squad up with some friends to take down the particularly nasty ones. In between battles you can search for minerals, plants and bones that you need to craft better armor and weapons. Just be careful not to swing your phone too violently on your neighbor’s lawn. The hunt begins Thursday on iOS and Android phones.
