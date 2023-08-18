China says it would welcome a visit by US commerce secretary after imposition of investment controls
BEIJING (AP) — China says it would welcome a visit by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo following the imposition of foreign investment controls by her agency that have stung numerous Chinese companies. A Chinese spokesperson did not offer a date. Earlier reports said a visit could come as early as later this month. China says it is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the investment controls and would respond on the basis of the results. President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month to block and regulate U.S. high-tech investment in China, reflecting the intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest economies.
NYC bans use of TikTok on city-owned phones, joining a wave of similar actions across the country
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has directed its employees to delete TikTok from their city-issued phones. The city joins the federal government and more than half of U.S. states in banning the use of the Chinese-owned social media app on government-owned devices. The city’s top information security officials determined that TikTok posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks. The federal government ordered employees to delete TikTok from government-issued cellphones earlier this year. More than half of U.S. states have enacted similar bans.
Investment scams are everywhere on social media.
NEW YORK (AP) — According to the Federal Trade Commission, social media is full of scammers promising guaranteed returns on investment, and consumers lost $3.8 billion to them last year - just in the U.S. That’s twice as much as in 2021. Such scams are also a global problem. The FTC and Better Business Bureau, say the speed and convenience of the internet, the rise of online payment platforms, and the spread of financial misinformation have all contributed to the increase. They also cite pandemic-era isolation and loneliness.
