What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple’s Lightning cable?
LONDON (AP) — Apple is ditching its in-house iPhone charging plug and falling in line with the rest of the tech industry by adopting USB-C, a more widely used connection standard. A big part of the reason is a European Union common charging rule that’s coming soon for the 27-nation bloc. The USB-C’s slim and elongated oval shape is symmetrical and reversible, eliminating one of the common gripes about previous USB versions because there’s no wrong way to plug it in. It also enables faster data transfer speeds, while at the same time supplying power to connected accessories and pumping out a video signal to a monitor.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French agency says
PARIS (AP) — French regulators have ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations. The National Frequency Agency on Tuesday called on Apple to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already in use and said it would monitor device updates. If they don’t work, “Apple will have to recall” phones that have already been sold, it said. A French government agency issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.
Rwanda will host a company’s 1st small-scale nuclear reactor testing carbon-free energy approach
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s atomic energy board says it has signed a deal with a Canadian-German company to build its first small-scale nuclear reactor to test what the company claims is a new approach for nuclear fission. Rwanda is exploring nuclear power to help meet its growing energy needs, but officials say this reactor won’t produce any electricity for the country’s grid. Officials say that if all goes well, they could set up a production line of such reactors in the central African nation, which is one of the world’s most densely populated. Observers say the project design is early in development.
4-H teams with Netflix’s ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ to launch new learning platform Clover
NEW YORK (AP) — The National 4-H Council is growing in a new direction – online – by launching its e-learning platform Clover with a collaboration with Netflix and its new movie “Spy Kids: Armageddon.” Jill Bramble, who took over as president and CEO of The National 4-H Council in July, said she wants the new platform to be the digital equivalent of the in-person experience that 4-H has provided to young people for more than 120 years. Clover features more than 220 online educational activities for students, ages 5 to 18, developed by 4-H’s partners in the Cooperative Extension System and its network of land grant universities.
