DISPUTE OVER MAN WHO WANTS TO TRADEMARK ‘TRUMP TOO SMALL’ FOR T-SHIRT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase “Trump too small” that a California man wants to put on T-shirts. The case will be argued in the fall. Government officials say the phrase “Trump too small” could still be used, just not trademarked because Trump had not consented to its use. But a federal appeals court said refusing the trademark registration violated free speech rights.
MILLIONAIRE GOLF WINNER TOTES GOLF BAG FOR BUDDY DAY AFTER VICTORY
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Viktor Hovland didn’t have much time to celebrate the biggest win of his career. One day after winning the Memorial — and earning $3.6 million — he went 36 holes as a caddie in U.S. Open qualifying Monday. Hovland was on the bag for Zach Bauchou, his former roommate at Oklahoma State. This was not planned all that far in advance. Hovland agreed Saturday to do it after a joking request When the long day of lugging the bag was over, Hovland, the bag still slung over his shoulder — stopped and posed for photos with some of the spectators.
