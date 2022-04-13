HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2022--
AMA Houston, the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced the finalists of the 2022 Annual Crystal Awards. More than 60 companies including the Houston Food Bank, METRO, and Greater Houston Partnership submitted entries resulting in more than 150 finalists. To view the complete list of finalists visit here.
AMA Houston Announces 2022 AMA Crystal Award Finalists (Graphic: AMA Houston)
This year, Houston’s only results-driven marketing awards featured more than 90 categories in marketing, communications, advertising, design, and public relations. Also debuting this year is a new Crystal Award trophy reflecting the future of marketing, which will be unveiled at the Gala.
“The Annual Crystal Awards are an opportunity to shine a bright light on the marketing talent and fortitude that exists in Houston,” said 2021–2022 AMA Houston President Hami Arrington. “The AMA Houston community congratulates the finalists as we look forward to celebrating the winners in the AMAverse, the annual Crystal Award Gala, on May 19.”
The AMA Houston Crystal Award entries are judged exclusively on results. The panel of judges, which includes the country’s top marketing thought leaders, CMOs, business owners, other AMA Chapter leaders, marketing educators, and authors, rates a project’s objective, strategy, tactics, and finally the measurable results, which counts double.
Tickets to the 2022 Annual Crystal Awards Gala are on sale now. The event will be held May 19, 2022, at the Bayou City Event Center. This year’s gala celebrates today’s marketing superstars and looks ahead to the future in the AMAverse. Ticket prices will go up after April 15, 2022.
“This year’s Gala promises to be a time of celebration as we look forward to what the future holds for Houston’s flourishing marketing community,” said Arrington. “Whether you hope to receive an award or would like to cheer on your fellow marketers, we hope to see many of our colleagues at the event.”
About AMA Houston
AMA Houston is the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals and has been serving marketing professionals for more than 60 years. AMA Houston is one of the nation’s largest chapters. In 2021, AMA Houston received multiple awards from AMA National including Programming Excellence, Leadership Excellence, and Platinum Club of Continuing Excellence. To learn more about the AMA or to join Houston’s largest marketing professional organization, visit https://www.amahouston.org/
