SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023--
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.
