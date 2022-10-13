SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.
The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005949/en/
CONTACT: Amazon.com Public Relations
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL INTERNET TECHNOLOGY SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ONLINE RETAIL MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL DELIVERY SERVICES
SOURCE: Amazon.com, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/13/2022 04:01 PM/DISC: 10/13/2022 04:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005949/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.