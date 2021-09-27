Amazon Welcomes Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to Republic, Mo. Fulfillment Center

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (center) tours Amazon's new fulfillment center - STL3 - in Republic, Mo. with STL3 General Manager Andrew Lee (right) and Republic Mayor Matt Russell (left). The facility has already created 1,400 good jobs that pay well with comprehensive benefits and offers upskilling programs to support associates' careers. It will create 400 more jobs by the holidays. Amazon has invested more than $2 billion into Missouri through infrastructure and compensation to its employees during the past decade, in addition to $1.5 billion being added into Missouri's state GDP with due to Amazon's investments.