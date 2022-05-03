NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2022--
Undertone, a Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq: PERI ) company and leading provider of intelligent, high impact advertising solutions across all platforms, screens, and devices, has featured Ambetter, America’s number one marketplace health insurer, in its latest Marketer of the Month case study series highlighting forward-thinking advertisers that put consumers and privacy first.
As a result of its partnership with Undertone and being one of the first advertisers to utilize SORT (Smart Optimization of Responsive Traits), Undertone’s proprietary cookieless technology, Ambetter outperformed key campaign metrics and increased customer awareness about the healthcare Open Enrollment Period while generating new business and engagement. Using SORT technology alongside a blend of high impact and connected TV (CTV) units to reach consumers across screens, Ambetter was able to achieve a significant increase in ad performance compared to alternative cookie-based tactics. Overall, the campaign drove 2.44 million visits to the Ambetter website, with over 68,000 consumers taking further action to learn more about Ambetter’s healthcare plans and pricing.
“As a healthcare brand in a highly regulated industry, we have to be stringent with the opportunities we choose to test and learn from,” said Sarah Wilson, senior media director at HLK Agency, the agency for Ambetter. “Undertone’s new SORT cookieless targeting solution was a welcome solution to our Open Enrollment campaign as it allowed a privacy-compliant way to test moving away from traditional 3rd party and pixel-based targeting and optimization models.”
“Through SORT, Undertone identified and optimized toward top-performing SmartGroups throughout the flight, driving a 39% and 87% lift across our core creative units, as compared to cookie-based methods. As our industry moves away from cookies, solutions like SORT ensure that we are future-proofing Ambetter by maximizing campaign KPIs in a compliant, consumer-first way.”
As an early adopter of Undertone’s SORT, Ambetter tested SORT cookieless targeting within larger designated market areas (DMAs) and regions to help optimize campaign results and increase clickthrough rate (CTR) performance. SORT targeting generated a 39% increase in CTR on non-expandable bottom adhesion banner ads across screens, as compared to a cookie-based approach. The technology also generated an 87% lift in CTR in Undertone’s page grabber ad format. On CTV, Undertone delivered a 98% video completion rate (VCR) on branded CTV and live CTV+ formats. Audiences enjoyed and engaged with Ambetter’s video content, driving increased awareness and favorability for the brand as the health insurance provider of choice.
“Turning advertising into consumer action was essential for our team to deliver during Ambetter’s Open Enrollment season helping us achieve and even exceed campaign goals,” said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. “Our SORT technology continues to build momentum for campaign success in a post-cookie advertising ecosystem through its turn-key ease of use, especially as it does not require any integrations from consumers, advertisers or publishers. This month’s case study is another testament to the strong results our team can deliver for brands.”
Find more information on Undertone’s Marketer of the Month case study with Ambetter here.
About Perion
Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.
About Undertone
Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.
About Ambetter
Ambetter is a health insurance offering that is available on the Health Insurance Marketplace, or exchange, established by the Affordable Care Act. It is one of the healthcare programs provided by Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 multi-national healthcare enterprise. Ambetter is made available through local health plans and covers a wide variety of healthcare services, including preventative and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health and substance abuse services, prescription drug coverage and more.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005302/en/
CONTACT: Kim Leone
Undertone | VP, Emerging Business, Marketing & Strategic Services
T: 732-567-4133
Email:Kleone@undertone.com
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Undertone
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/03/2022 08:20 AM/DISC: 05/03/2022 08:21 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005302/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.