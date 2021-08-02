FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.
The energy services company posted revenue of $273.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.8 million.
Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion.
Ameresco shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $66.97, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
