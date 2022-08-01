FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $32.2 million.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
The energy services company posted revenue of $577.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $533.4 million.
Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion.
Ameresco shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $57.81, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.