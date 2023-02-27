FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 27, 2023--

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company also furnished supplemental information in conjunction with this press release in a Current Report on Form 8-K. The supplemental information, which includes Non-GAAP financial measures, has been posted to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measures are included herein.

“2022 was a great year and it marked Ameresco’s fifth consecutive year of record revenue and profit, growing revenue and adjusted EBITDA by 50% and 34%, respectively. This growth underscores the importance of our advanced clean technology portfolio, the strong fundamentals of our expanding markets, and our ability to consistently execute and capture additional market share. We ended the year with over $6 billion in visibility from the combination of our total project backlog, Energy Assets and O&M revenue backlog.

We made great strides in expanding our European footprint by winning of the transformative Bristol City Council decarbonization contract and acquiring a wind farm in Ireland. In addition, today we announced an agreement to acquire Enerqos Solutions S.r.l., a small but meaningful acquisition of an energy services company in Italy to further expand our European footprint. We anticipate further activity in Europe in 2023 as we continue to strategically extend our presence to take advantage of this large and growing market opportunity.

While execution remains strong, fourth quarter results reflected the push-out of revenue related to short term scheduling changes in implementation, supply chain issues and unplanned maintenance at two of our RNG facilities. In addition, utility and permitting delays impacted the timing of assets coming on-line. Despite the delays, we were able to place 24 MWe of Energy Assets in service during the quarter. We also added 32 MWe of new assets to our Assets in Development bringing the total to 470 net MWe.

Market demand conditions remain robust. In addition, we believe the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will be the most transformational piece of legislation affecting our industry, further expanding our addressable market opportunities. We continue the dialogue with our customers as they assess how to prioritize and time their projects to optimize its impact.

The SCE projects progressed further in the quarter. We are continuing discussions regarding the applicability and scope of any force majeure relief resulting from COVID-19 and weather related delays. Our relationship with SCE continues to be cooperative, and we anticipate the projects to be in service and to achieve substantial completion milestones prior to the summer of 2023.

In the fourth quarter we were honored to be named a finalist in the S&P Global Platts 2022 Global Energy Awards for the Infrastructure Project of the Year and the Corporate Impact and Sustained Commitment categories. Platts highlighted our work at Fort Bragg, in collaboration with Duke Energy, to install the largest floating solar array in the Southeast,” concluded George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

(All financial result comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted.)

Total revenue was 20% lower, driven by a 26% decrease in Project revenue. This decline primarily reflects the difficult comparisons to prior periods when we recognized significant revenue from the SCE projects. Energy Asset revenue declined 6% due to unscheduled maintenance at two of our RNG facilities, combined with lower RIN prices. O&M revenue increased 5% as the company continued to add long-term O&M contracts, especially on larger Federal government projects. Other revenue increased 16% primarily due to strength in integrated PV sales for remote power applications.

Gross margin of 18.6% reflects an increase from 17.1% in the previous year given the reduced contribution from the lower margin SCE projects. Net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EBITDA were $17.9 million and $41.3 million, respectively. The company ended the quarter with approximately $116 million of available cash. During the quarter, the Company also secured $137 million in project financing bringing the year’s total financing to over $468 million to continue supporting our growth.

(in millions)

4Q 2022

4Q 2021

 

Revenue

Net Income (1)

Adj. EBITDA

Revenue

Net Income (1)

Adj. EBITDA

Projects

$247.2

$7.8

$15.5

$333.0

$11.4

$19.4

Energy Assets

$39.1

$7.0

$20.1

$41.8

$13.9

$24.7

O&M

$21.6

$2.0

$3.3

$20.5

$2.6

$3.9

Other

$23.8

$1.1

$2.3

$20.6

$0.3

$0.5

Total (2)

$331.7

$17.9

$41.2

$415.9

$28.2

$48.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Net Income represents net income attributable to common shareholders

(2) Numbers in table may not sum due to rounding.

($ in millions)

 

At December 31, 2022

Awarded Project Backlog (1)

 

$1,639

Contracted Project Backlog

 

$1,001

Total Project Backlog

 

$2,640

 

 

 

O&M Revenue Backlog

 

$1,231

Energy Asset Visibility (2)

 

$2,300

Operating Energy Assets

 

389 MWe

Ameresco's Net Assets in Development (3)

 

470 MWe

 

 

 

(1) Customer contracts that have not been signed yet

(2) Estimated contracted revenue and incentives during PPA period plus estimated additional revenue from operating RNG assets over a 20-year period, assuming RINs at $1.50/gallon and brown gas at $3.50/MMBtu with $3.00/MMBtu for LCFS on certain projects.

(3) Net MWe capacity includes only our share of any jointly owned assets

Project Highlights

In the Fourth Quarter of 2022:

  • The Company continued to expand its streetlight portfolio by signing new contracts in Philadelphia, PA, Memphis, TN, and Chandler, AZ. The Philly Streetlight Improvement Project is a comprehensive 120,000 LED streetlight, controls, and networking project. The street light modernization project in Chandler will replace their high-pressure sodium fixtures across the city with state-of-the-art LED fixtures and provide control and monitoring on these fixtures.
  • Ameresco continued to expand its K-12 footprint across New York, adding more energy efficiency and solar projects to schools in Lakeland and Ossining. These schools will benefit with optimized learning environments for their students and teachers while saving money and reducing their carbon footprint.
  • Ameresco’s team in Canada continued to expand its federal footprint with an 8.8MW solar project with the CFB Gagetown, and a 40+ facility energy efficiency project with CBSA and Transport Canada National.
  • Ameresco continued to expand its C&I footprint with a new solar carport project in Buckeye, AZ. This project contracted with H&M Company will build solar carports for shaded parking and energy offset for a new distribution center for Ross Stores, Inc.

Asset Highlights

In the Fourth Quarter of 2022:

  • Ameresco’s Assets in Development ended the quarter at 530 MWe. After subtracting Ameresco’s partners’ minority interests, Ameresco’s owned capacity of Assets in Development at quarter end was 470 MWe.
  • The Company acquired an operating three-turbine 5MW wind farm in West County Cork, Ireland.
  • The County of Maui awarded Ameresco the rights to the landfill gas at the County's Central Maui Landfill. Ameresco will build a landfill gas electric generating facility using 100% of the landfill gas available. Ameresco will design, engineer, construct, operate and maintain the 3.2 MW facility, which Ameresco will own.
  • The Company and Bright Canyon Energy broke ground on the Kūpono Solar Project at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The 131-Acre 42MW solar plant and 42MW/168MWh battery storage project is designed to deliver clean, renewable energy to Hawaiian Electric’s (HECO) grid on the island of O‘ahu.

Summary and Outlook

“2022 was an outstanding year of record performance across key financial metrics. Our future opportunities remain compelling, and we expect the number and complexity of projects to continue to increase as the IRA’s incentives are expected to lead to an estimated $3.5 trillion in investment in new energy supply and infrastructure onto the grid, the majority of which will be renewable sources. Ameresco is well positioned to capture an increasing share of this opportunity given our proven track record of execution on these types of large and complex solutions as shown by our SCE and Bristol projects. These secular growth drivers, together with the breadth of our technological expertise and proven track record, underpin our confidence in Ameresco’s prospects. As we continue to position the company to capture the global growth opportunities on the horizon, we are pleased to reiterate our $300 million adjusted EBITDA target for 2024.

2023 guidance, included in the table below, anticipates adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% at the midpoint. We are pleased to be guiding to growth in adjusted EBITDA even as we face difficult revenue comparisons due to the large SCE projects. Our ability to continue to grow our adjusted EBITDA is a testament to our long term diversified business model, designed for our profitable and growing Energy Asset and O&M businesses to offset potential short-term timing-related volatility in the Projects business. We anticipate placing between 80 and 100 MWe of energy assets in service. This includes the three RNG plants we had expected to be mechanically complete by the end of 2022. Several additional RNG assets are in the late stages of development and we expect that 4 or 5 of these will come online during 2024. Our expected capex for 2023 is $325 million to $375 million, the majority of which we expect to fund with non-recourse debt.

We estimate first quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $220 million to $240 million and $20 million to $30 million, respectively and slightly positive non-GAAP EPS. We expect the remainder of the year to follow our normal cadence with progressive improvement throughout the year.

We look forward to welcoming analysts and institutional investors on May 11 th to our London Investor Day. This event will feature presentations and panels by key executives from our leadership team. The conversations will focus on main growth opportunities. We also will be discussing Ameresco's existing European footprint and plans for expansion in that geography,” Mr. Sakellaris concluded.

FY 2023 Guidance Ranges

Revenue

$1.45 billion

$1.55 billion

Gross Margin

19.5%

20.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

$210 million

$220 million

Interest Expense & Other

$30 million

$35 million

Effective Tax Rate

10%

5%

Non-GAAP EPS

$1.80

$1.90

The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of any redeemable non-controlling interest activity related to tax-equity partnerships, one-time charges, asset impairment charges, changes in contingent consideration, restructuring activities, as well as any related tax impact.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, business and financial outlook and other business highlights. Participants may access the earnings conference call by pre-registering here at least fifteen minutes in advance. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will also be available over the Internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. If you are unable to listen to the live call, an archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to adjusted EBITDA, Non- GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP net income and adjusted cash from operations, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these Non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses these measures, please see the section following the accompanying tables titled “Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the accompanying tables.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net-Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state, and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,200 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Ameresco, Inc., including statements about market conditions, pipeline, visibility and backlog, as well as estimated future revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EPS, gross margin, capital investments, other financial guidance, statements about our agreement with SCE including the impact of any delays, the closing of the Enerqos acquisition, and the impact of the IRA and macroeconomic conditions on our business, longer term outlook, and other statements containing the words “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing of, and ability to, enter into contracts for awarded projects on the terms proposed or at all; the timing of work we do on projects where we recognize revenue on a percentage of completion basis, including the ability to perform under signed contracts without delay and in accordance with their terms; demand for our energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions; our ability to complete and operate our projects on a profitable basis and as committed to our customers; our ability to arrange financing to fund our operations and projects and to comply with covenants in our existing debt agreements; changes in federal, state and local government policies and programs related to energy efficiency and renewable energy and the fiscal health of the government; the ability of customers to cancel or defer contracts included in our backlog; the output and performance of our energy plants and energy projects; the effects of our acquisitions and joint ventures; seasonality in construction and in demand for our products and services; a customer’s decision to delay our work on, or other risks involved with, a particular project; availability and cost of labor and equipment particularly given global supply chain challenges and global trade conflicts; our reliance on third parties for our construction and installation work; the addition of new customers or the loss of existing customers; the impact of macroeconomic challenges, weather related events and climate change on our business; global supply chain challenges, component shortages and inflationary pressures; market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time; the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; the Company's cash flows from operations; cybersecurity incidents and breaches; and other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

115,534

 

 

$

50,450

 

Restricted cash

 

20,782

 

 

 

24,267

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

174,009

 

 

 

161,970

 

Accounts receivable retainage

 

38,057

 

 

 

43,067

 

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

 

576,363

 

 

 

306,172

 

Inventory, net

 

14,218

 

 

 

8,807

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

38,617

 

 

 

25,377

 

Income tax receivable

 

7,746

 

 

 

5,261

 

Project development costs, net

 

16,025

 

 

 

13,214

 

Total current assets

 

1,001,351

 

 

 

638,585

 

Federal ESPC receivable

 

509,507

 

 

 

557,669

 

Property and equipment, net

 

15,707

 

 

 

13,117

 

Energy assets, net

 

1,181,525

 

 

 

856,531

 

Goodwill, net

 

70,633

 

 

 

71,157

 

Intangible assets, net

 

4,693

 

 

 

6,961

 

Operating lease assets

 

38,224

 

 

 

41,982

 

Restricted cash, non-current portion

 

13,572

 

 

 

12,337

 

Deferred income tax assets, net

 

3,045

 

 

 

3,703

 

Other assets

 

38,564

 

 

 

22,779

 

Total assets

$

2,876,821

 

 

$

2,224,821

 

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portions of long-term debt and financing lease liabilities

 

331,479

 

 

 

78,934

 

Accounts payable

 

349,126

 

 

 

308,963

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

89,166

 

 

 

43,311

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

5,829

 

 

 

6,276

 

Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings

 

34,796

 

 

 

35,918

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,672

 

 

 

822

 

Total current liabilities

 

812,068

 

 

 

474,224

 

Long-term debt and financing lease liabilities, net of current portion, unamortized discount and debt issuance costs

 

568,635

 

 

 

377,184

 

Federal ESPC liabilities

 

478,497

 

 

 

532,287

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

9,181

 

 

 

3,871

 

Deferred grant income

 

7,590

 

 

 

8,498

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

31,703

 

 

 

35,135

 

Other liabilities

 

49,493

 

 

 

43,176

 

Commitments and contingencies:

 

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interests, net

$

46,623

 

 

$

46,182

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 36,050,157 shares issued and 33,948,362 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, 35,818,104 shares issued and 33,716,309 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 144,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

306,314

 

 

 

283,982

 

Retained earnings

 

533,549

 

 

 

438,732

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

(4,051

)

 

 

(6,667

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 2,101,795 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

(11,788

)

 

 

(11,788

)

Stockholders’ equity before non-controlling interest

 

824,029

 

 

 

704,264

 

Non-controlling interests

 

49,002

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

873,031

 

 

 

704,264

 

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity

$

2,876,821

 

 

$

2,224,821

 

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

331,727

 

 

$

415,893

 

 

$

1,824,422

 

 

$

1,215,697

 

Cost of revenues

 

270,131

 

 

 

344,580

 

 

 

1,533,589

 

 

 

985,340

 

Gross profit

 

61,596

 

 

 

71,313

 

 

 

290,833

 

 

 

230,357

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

39,282

 

 

 

39,272

 

 

 

157,841

 

 

 

134,923

 

Operating income

 

22,314

 

 

 

32,041

 

 

 

132,992

 

 

 

95,434

 

Other expenses, net

 

7,397

 

 

 

3,611

 

 

 

27,273

 

 

 

17,290

 

Income before income taxes

 

14,917

 

 

 

28,430

 

 

 

105,719

 

 

 

78,144

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(3,726

)

 

 

(1,164

)

 

 

7,170

 

 

 

(2,047

)

Net income

 

18,643

 

 

 

29,594

 

 

 

98,549

 

 

 

80,191

 

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest

 

(708

)

 

 

(1,388

)

 

 

(3,623

)

 

 

(9,733

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

17,935

 

 

$

28,206

 

 

$

94,926

 

 

$

70,458

 

Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

1.83

 

 

$

1.38

 

Diluted

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

1.35

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

51,925

 

 

 

51,644

 

 

 

51,841

 

 

 

50,855

 

Diluted

 

53,332

 

 

 

53,018

 

 

 

53,278

 

 

 

52,268

 

AMERESCO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

98,549

 

 

$

80,191

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation of energy assets, net

 

49,755

 

 

 

43,113

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

2,665

 

 

 

3,143

 

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

4,211

 

 

 

2,849

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,858

 

 

 

321

 

Net increase in fair value of contingent consideration

 

1,614

 

 

 

 

Accretion of ARO

 

146

 

 

 

123

 

(Recoveries of) provision for bad debts

 

(382

)

 

 

187

 

Impairment of long-lived assets / loss on disposal

 

937

 

 

 

1,901

 

Gain on sale of equity investments

 

 

 

 

(575

)

(Earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

 

(1,647

)

 

 

118

 

Net (gain) loss from derivatives

 

(212

)

 

 

240

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

15,046

 

 

 

8,716

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

3,918

 

 

 

(4,760

)

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(123

)

 

 

142

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

3,477

 

 

 

(15,953

)

Accounts receivable retainage

 

4,716

 

 

 

(12,882

)

Federal ESPC receivable

 

(259,499

)

 

 

(249,728

)

Inventory, net

 

(5,411

)

 

 

(232

)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings

 

(272,629

)

 

 

(113,192

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(3,182

)

 

 

1,770

 

Project development costs

 

(685

)

 

 

1,949

 

Other assets

 

(11,327

)

 

 

(1,870

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities

 

36,155

 

 

 

83,473

 

Billings in excess of cost and estimated earnings

 

449

 

 

 

(693

)

Other liabilities

 

(5,074

)

 

 

(5,036

)

Income taxes payable, net

 

(1,613

)

 

 

4,389

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

(338,288

)

 

 

(172,296

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,296

)

 

 

(4,896

)

Capital investment in energy assets

 

(304,596

)

 

 

(170,277

)

Capital investment in major maintenance of energy assets

 

(18,007

)

 

 

(8,602

)

Grant award proceeds for energy assets

 

 

 

 

774

 

Proceeds from sale of equity investment

 

 

 

 

1,672

 

Acquisitions, net of cash received

 

 

 

 

(14,928

)

Contributions to equity investment

 

 

 

 

(9,000

)

Loans to joint venture investments

 

(459

)

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

$

(328,358

)

 

$

(205,257

)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from equity offering, net of offering costs

$

 

 

$

120,084

 

Payments of debt discount and debt issuance costs

 

(3,695

)

 

 

(2,919

)

Proceeds from exercises of options and ESPP

 

5,963

 

 

 

6,927

 

Proceeds from (payments on) senior secured revolving credit facility, net

 

137,900

 

 

 

(8,073

)

Proceeds from long-term debt financings

 

468,476

 

 

 

185,994

 

Proceeds from Federal ESPC projects

 

238,360

 

 

 

159,216

 

Net proceeds for customer energy asset projects

 

14,341

 

 

 

2,033

 

Investment fund call option exercise

 

(839

)

 

 

(1,000

)

Contributions from non-controlling interest

 

32,706

 

 

 

 

(Distributions to) proceeds from redeemable non-controlling interests, net

 

(1,128

)

 

 

1,399

 

Payments on long-term debt and financing leases

 

(161,857

)

 

 

(98,200

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

730,227

 

 

 

365,461

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(747

)

 

 

309

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

62,834

 

 

 

(11,783

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

87,054

 

 

 

98,837

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year

$

149,888

 

 

$

87,054

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA:

Projects

Energy
Assets

O&M

Other

Consolidated

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

7,791

 

$

6,972

 

$

2,040

 

$

1,132

 

$

17,935

 

Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests

 

90

 

 

618

 

 

 

 

 

 

708

 

Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit)

 

538

 

 

(5,131

)

 

573

 

 

294

 

 

(3,726

)

Plus: Other expenses, net

 

2,402

 

 

4,563

 

 

173

 

 

259

 

 

7,397

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

 

710

 

 

12,568

 

 

247

 

 

323

 

 

13,848

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation

 

3,137

 

 

496

 

 

274

 

 

302

 

 

4,209

 

Plus: Restructuring and other charges

 

859

 

 

26

 

 

2

 

 

13

 

 

900

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,527

 

$

20,112

 

$

3,309

 

$

2,323

 

$

41,271

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

6.3

%

 

51.5

%

 

15.3

%

 

9.7

%

 

12.4

%

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Adjusted EBITDA:

Projects

Energy
Assets

O&M

Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

11,434

 

$

13,911

 

$

2,593

 

$

268

 

$

28,206

 

Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests

 

 

 

1,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,388

 

Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit)

 

3,431

 

 

(5,429

)

 

663

 

 

171

 

 

(1,164

)

(Less) plus: Other (income) expenses, net

 

264

 

 

3,260

 

 

(3

)

 

90

 

 

3,611

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

 

634

 

 

11,144

 

 

405

 

 

307

 

 

12,490

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation

 

3,551

 

 

446

 

 

219

 

 

219

 

 

4,435

 

Plus: Restructuring and other charges

 

81

 

 

6

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

89

 

Less: Gain on sale of equity investment

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(571

)

$

(571

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,395

 

$

24,726

 

$

3,878

 

$

485

 

$

48,484

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

5.8

%

 

59.2

%

 

18.9

%

 

2.4

%

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Adjusted EBITDA:

Projects

Energy
Assets

O&M

Other

Consolidated

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

49,646

 

$

32,555

 

$

8,765

 

$

3,960

 

$

94,926

 

Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests

 

90

 

 

3,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,623

 

Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit)

 

15,853

 

 

(13,168

)

 

2,798

 

 

1,687

 

 

7,170

 

Plus: Other expenses, net

 

10,592

 

 

15,499

 

 

528

 

 

654

 

 

27,273

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

 

3,029

 

 

48,589

 

 

1,160

 

 

1,500

 

 

54,278

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation

 

12,073

 

 

1,398

 

 

740

 

 

835

 

 

15,046

 

Plus: Restructuring and other charges

 

2,102

 

 

5

 

 

16

 

 

73

 

 

2,196

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

93,385

 

$

88,411

 

$

14,007

 

$

8,709

 

$

204,512

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

6.3

%

 

54.5

%

 

16.5

%

 

9.1

%

 

11.2

%

 

Year Ended December 31, 2021

Adjusted EBITDA:

Projects

Energy
Assets

O&M

Other

Consolidated

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

35,515

 

$

26,197

 

$

8,353

 

$

393

 

$

70,458

 

Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests

 

 

 

9,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,733

 

Plus (less): Income tax provision (benefit)

 

3,482

 

 

(7,774

)

 

1,547

 

 

698

 

 

(2,047

)

Plus: Other expenses, net

 

2,117

 

 

14,794

 

 

41

 

 

338

 

 

17,290

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

 

2,414

 

 

41,122

 

 

1,710

 

 

1,331

 

 

46,577

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation

 

6,607

 

 

1,031

 

 

530

 

 

548

 

 

8,716

 

Plus: Energy asset impairment

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,901

 

Plus: Restructuring and other charges

 

260

 

 

43

 

 

37

 

 

318

 

 

658

 

Less: Gain on sale of equity investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(571

)

 

(571

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

50,395

 

$

87,047

 

$

12,218

 

$

3,055

 

$

152,715

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

5.6

%

 

57.6

%

 

15.5

%

 

3.7

%

 

12.6

%

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

 

Non-GAAP net income and EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

17,935

 

$

28,206

 

$

94,926

 

$

70,458

 

 

Adjustment for accretion of tax equity financing fees

 

(27

)

 

(27

)

 

(116

)

 

(116

)

 

Impact from redeemable non-controlling interests

 

708

 

 

1,388

 

 

3,623

 

 

9,733

 

 

Plus: Energy asset impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,901

 

 

Plus: Contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges

 

900

 

 

89

 

 

2,196

 

 

658

 

 

Less: Gain on sale of equity investment

 

 

 

(571

)

 

 

 

(571

)

 

Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments

 

(645

)

 

(2,421

)

 

(983

)

 

(3,063

)

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

18,871

 

$

26,664

 

$

99,646

 

$

79,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.34

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.78

 

$

1.35

 

 

Effect of adjustments to net income

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.16

 

 

Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.35

 

$

0.53

 

$

1.87

 

$

1.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted cash from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

$

(65,119

)

$

(55,952

)

$

(338,288

)

$

(172,296

)

 

Plus: proceeds from Federal ESPC projects

 

64,495

 

 

45,031

 

 

238,360

 

 

159,216

 

 

Adjusted cash from operations

$

(624

)

$

(10,921

)

$

(99,928

)

$

(13,080

)

 

Other Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

New contracts and awards:

 

 

 

 

New contracts

$

315,250

$

1,064,000

$

973,050

$

1,515,000

New awards (1)

$

260,400

$

1,080,000

$

1,068,940

$

1,798,000

(1) Represents estimated future revenues from projects that have been awarded, though the contracts have not yet been signed.

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA):

Year Ended December 31, 2023

 

Low

High

Operating income (1)

$132 million

$140 million

Depreciation and amortization

$59 million

$60 million

Stock-based compensation

$19 million

$20 million

Adjusted EBITDA

$210 million

$220 million

(1) Although net income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, this table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to operating income because we are not able to calculate forward-looking net income without unreasonable efforts due to significant uncertainties with respect to the impact of accounting for our redeemable non-controlling interests and taxes.

Exhibit A: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the Non-GAAP financial measures defined and discussed below to provide investors and others with useful supplemental information to our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Guidance in the tables above.

We understand that, although measures similar to these Non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or an analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. To properly and prudently evaluate our business, we encourage investors to review our GAAP financial statements included above, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to common shareholders, including impact from redeemable non-controlling interests, before income tax (benefit) provision, other expenses net, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, energy asset impairment, restructuring and other charges, gain or loss on sale of equity investment, and gain or loss upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons: adjusted EBITDA and similar Non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon financing and accounting methods, book values of assets, capital structures and the methods by which assets were acquired; securities analysts often use adjusted EBITDA and similar Non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies; and by comparing our adjusted EBITDA in different historical periods, investors can evaluate our operating results without the additional variations of depreciation and amortization expense, accretion of asset retirement obligations, contingent consideration expense, stock-based compensation expense, impact from redeemable non-controlling interests, restructuring and asset impairment charges. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of revenue.

Our management uses adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance, because they do not include the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance; for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of the business; to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies; and in communications with the board of directors and investors concerning our financial performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

We define Non-GAAP net income and earnings per share (EPS) to exclude certain discrete items that management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations, including energy asset impairment, restructuring and other charges, impact from redeemable non-controlling interest, gain or loss on sale of equity investment, and gain or loss upon deconsolidation of a variable interest entity. We consider Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business because they eliminate the effects of events that are not part of the Company's core operations.

Adjusted Cash from Operations

We define adjusted cash from operations as cash flows from operating activities plus proceeds from Federal ESPC projects. Cash received in payment of Federal ESPC projects is treated as a financing cash flow under GAAP due to the unusual financing structure for these projects. These cash flows, however, correspond to the revenue generated by these projects. Thus we believe that adjusting operating cash flow to include the cash generated by our Federal ESPC projects provides investors with a useful measure for evaluating the cash generating ability of our core operating business. Our management uses adjusted cash from operations as a measure of liquidity because it captures all sources of cash associated with our revenue generated by operations.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005804/en/

CONTACT: Media Relations

Leila Dillon, 508.661.2264,news@ameresco.com

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty, AdvisIRy Partners 212.750.5800,

eric.prouty@advisiry.com

Lynn Morgen, AdvisIRy Partners, 212.750.5800,

lynn.morgen@advisiry.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES OIL/GAS ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY NUCLEAR RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Ameresco, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 02/27/2023 04:05 PM/DISC: 02/27/2023 04:05 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005804/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you