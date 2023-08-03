FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2023--
Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conference:
- On August 9, 2023, Ameresco’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will host a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference at 9:30am ET. Ameresco’s management team, including Mr. Hole and Josh Baribeau, SVP of Ameresco’s Finance and Corporate Treasury will also host investor meetings throughout the day.
About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,300 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.
