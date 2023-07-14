FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate after landing, Oct. 26, 2016, as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. JetBlue on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, said it won't appeal a judge's ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal in an effort to salvage its purchase of Spirit Airlines.