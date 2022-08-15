PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022--
The American College of Physicians (ACP) is launching a new branding campaign designed to articulate the vital role and value of internal medicine physicians, and the breadth, depth, and diversity of the Internal Medicine profession.
The new multichannel campaign showcases the leadership and impact of internal medicine physicians serving in many roles and settings and highlights: the roles of internal medicine physicians; the growing career pathways and opportunities of the profession; and their essential contributions and impact on the future of health care. The campaign was informed by research exploring perceptions of internal medicine physicians by peers and colleagues, patients, and health care leaders.
ACP aims to generate awareness that internal medicine physicians:
- Serve as brilliant diagnosticians and connectors because of their deep knowledge of the adult human body and their ability to identify essential clinical correlations,
- Provide expertise and knowledge that is relied on for team-based care, and
- Serve in a diversity of roles and leadership throughout the broader health care sector.
“Today’s health care system is fractured, complex and has been deeply affected by a global crisis,” said Ryan D. Mire, MD, FACP, President, ACP. “Internal medicine physicians have never been more vital than demonstrating the breadth of patient care provided during the pandemic in all clinical settings, and we are excited to highlight the diverse roles and leadership we have at this essential time in an ever-changing health care environment.”
Earlier this year, the 2022 Main Residency Match of the National Resident Matching Program revealed that internal medicine remains the largest training specialty, one-quarter (25.9 percent) of all PGY-1 positions in the Match. Internal medicine programs offered a record high 9,380 categorical positions. Of the categorical positions, a record high 8,915 (95.0 percent) were filled, 5,093 (57.1 percent) by U.S. medical school seniors. The continual annual increases in the number of offered and matched internal medicine positions demonstrates national recognition for the value of the profession.
About the American College of Physicians
The American College of Physicians is the largest medical specialty organization in the United States with members in more than 145 countries worldwide. ACP membership includes 160,000 internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. Internal medicine physicians are specialists who apply scientific knowledge and clinical expertise to the diagnosis, treatment, and compassionate care of adults across the spectrum from health to complex illness.
