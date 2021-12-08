NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 7, 2022.
