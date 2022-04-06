NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2022--
American Express Global Business Travel (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today issued a reminder that the Company will host a hybrid Investor Day on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, beginning at 8:45 am ET. Members of the Amex GBT management team will discuss the Company’s performance, strategy and outlook.
The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, a live webcast of the Investor Day presentations, along with supporting materials will be available on the day of the event on Amex GBT’s website at investors.amexglobalbusinesstravel.com.
A replay of the webcast and associated presentation materials will also be available on its Investor Relations website following the event.
In December, Amex GBT entered into a business combination agreement with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) in a transaction that would result in Amex GBT being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
About American Express Global Business Travel
American Express Global Business Travel is the world’s leading B2B travel platform, providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings & events for companies of all sizes. We have built the most valuable marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivalled choice, value and experiences. With travel professionals in more than 140 countries, our customers and travelers enjoy the powerful backing of American Express Global Business Travel.
Visit amexglobalbusinesstravel.com for more information about Amex GBT.
