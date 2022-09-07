FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) announced today that Sean Fox, President of Freedom Debt Relief (FDR), and Sanj Goyle, Entrepreneur-In-Residence at Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH), will join the organization's Executive Board of Directors.
"Sean and Sanj are both veterans of the industry and have a deep well of knowledge when it comes to the debt resolution industry and how debt resolution companies operate," said AFCC CEO Denise Dunckel. "Sean has already spearheaded many important initiatives for the AFCC, and Sanj will add depth to the AFCC Board and offer further insights to help guide our organization into the future."
"I have worked hand-in-glove with debt resolution companies and industries across the consumer space for over a decade," said Sanj Goyle. "On the AFCC Board, I will strive to offer advice and counsel to help the AFCC and its members continue providing a critical financial service."
"The AFCC Executive Board is leading many vital projects that continue to improve debt resolution for the hundreds of thousands of Americans our industry serves," said Sean Fox. "I'm excited to join their ranks and contribute however needed to strengthen the industry’s ability to help consumers effectively address their debt challenges."
Sean Fox, who serves as President of Freedom Debt Relief, joined the company in 2013 and has led it through a period of significant growth. Freedom Financial Network (the parent company for FDR) offers a suite of solutions for everyday people, including debt resolution, home equity loans, personal loans, and more. Since its founding in 2002, the company has helped over one million consumers resolve or consolidate more than $20 billion in debt. Freedom has more than 2,700 employees across the country with hubs in California, Arizona, and Texas, and has been recognized consistently as a “Best Place to Work”, among other awards. Prior to Freedom, Sean served as Chief Operating Officer for online marketing platform Reply.com, was President of the social networking start-up Connecting Neighbors, and VP of Sales and Strategic Alliances at Internet Pictures Corporation (iPix). Prior to his business career, Sean served as a litigator in the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Sean holds a JD from Georgetown Law School, a master's degree from Cambridge University, and two bachelor's degrees from Stanford University.
Sanj Goyle is an Entrepreneur-In-Residence at Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) based in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Sanj is focused on the strategic growth of the CFTPay line of business (acquired by PRTH in September 2021) and identifying and developing new lines of business. Before PRTH, Sanj was the CEO and Founder of Finxera, Inc., the parent company of CFTPay, the leading technology focused payment processor serving the debt resolution industry. Sanj led the company from inception, launch, and growth – consisting of a team of over 300+ people in the U.S., India, and Argentina, managing millions of U.S. consumer accounts with average daily balances approaching $1 billion and nationwide money transmitter licensing. Prior to founding Finxera, Sanj had a successful business and legal career. Sanj is a certified privacy professional and is admitted to the bar in California and New York. Sanj graduated from Duke University and Boston University School of Law (magna cum laude). He currently resides in Menlo Park, California.
About the American Fair Credit Council
The American Fair Credit Council (AFCC) is the national association of professional debt resolution companies. The AFCC and its member companies work on behalf of consumers struggling with overwhelming burdens of unsecured debt to resolve those debts for less than their full balance. The AFCC has developed a strict Code of Conduct centered on "best practices" designed to protect the rights of consumers and requires member companies to follow stringent regulatory guidelines for operation. All AFCC members operate on a "No Advance Fee Model" and never charge a fee for services until a consumer's debt has been successfully negotiated.
