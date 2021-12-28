Nation's Largest Provider of Urgent Care Capitalizes on Interest in Healthcare Industry Investments
BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, announces record setting sales and rapid nationwide growth in 2021. The impressive streak started prior to the pandemic and shows no sign of slowing down in 2022 - which marks the company's 40th year in business.
AFC closed an incredible 58 deals in 2021 - a 132 percent increase in the number of franchises sold the previous year. There are 280 AFC locations now open nationwide in nearly 30 states. Thanks to this accelerated growth, AFC is on track to open at least 500 urgent care locations by 2025.
"Thanks to our determined leadership team and a heightened demand for healthcare services, American Family Care has been on an incredible trajectory of growth," says Sean Hart, Vice President of Sales and Development at American Family Care. "As we open more locations and provide our services to more people and communities, we continue to solidify AFC's position as a recession resistant brand and essential business model. As I like to say, it's a great time to do well while doing good."
In addition to an increase in franchise sales, the number of patients who turn to AFC for care is also on the rise. The urgent care franchise logged 6.5 million patient visits in 2021 - a company record. That is up from 2.7 million visits in 2020 and 1.9 million in 2019.
2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of American Family Care - a concept of non-emergency urgent care clinics, pioneered by the brand's visionary founder, Dr. Bruce Irwin. Thanks to his foresight, AFC delivers affordable and accessible medical care to communities across the country and opened the door to entrepreneurs interested in running a successful healthcare business.
"The milestones we've achieved would not have been possible if the AFC business model was designed only for those with a medical background. We have not only changed the concept of healthcare, but we've also transformed the concept of a healthcare business. Prospective owners do not need to have a background in healthcare," adds Hart. "The AFC business model is easy to understand. It is a great business for entrepreneurs who want to make a difference while taking advantage of a growing and very necessary industry."
In addition to franchise sale achievements, the AFC brand has accumulated numerous accolades for its franchise growth in 2021, including: ranking #82 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list and on Franchise Journal's "Top Brands of 2021" list.
About American Family Care:
Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 250 clinics and 800 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit www.AmericanFamilyCare.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Nancy Bostrom nbostrom@919marketing.com
919-459-8163
Sue Yannello syannello@919marketing.com
919-459-8162
SOURCE: American Family Care
View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/679154/American-Family-Care-Smashes-Franchise-Development-Records