Through September 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|4790
|731
|1281
|264
|12
|180
|703
|.267
|Toronto
|4690
|710
|1239
|235
|13
|217
|683
|.264
|Boston
|4806
|718
|1254
|293
|19
|189
|679
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|4630
|694
|1179
|229
|21
|165
|659
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4703
|630
|1163
|238
|18
|169
|600
|.247
|Kansas City
|4686
|588
|1145
|200
|24
|145
|554
|.244
|Detroit
|4680
|613
|1136
|205
|32
|160
|592
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4779
|757
|1156
|251
|27
|195
|712
|.242
|Minnesota
|4704
|627
|1134
|231
|16
|194
|591
|.241
|Baltimore
|4664
|575
|1117
|234
|12
|167
|551
|.239
|Cleveland
|4569
|610
|1087
|212
|20
|179
|586
|.238
|Oakland
|4649
|631
|1100
|239
|17
|174
|592
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|4601
|602
|1088
|186
|10
|179
|562
|.236
|Texas
|4636
|541
|1067
|193
|19
|149
|515
|.230
|Seattle
|4622
|596
|1035
|194
|8
|172
|575
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|62
|1239.0
|1047
|428
|1335
|3.70
|Houston
|81
|58
|1237.1
|1051
|462
|1263
|3.73
|Tampa Bay
|88
|52
|1260.1
|1116
|388
|1302
|3.73
|Chicago White Sox
|80
|60
|1213.1
|1033
|420
|1375
|3.78
|Toronto
|77
|62
|1207.1
|1083
|404
|1256
|3.83
|Oakland
|76
|64
|1239.2
|1155
|377
|1151
|3.88
|Seattle
|76
|64
|1243.1
|1186
|415
|1132
|4.31
|Cleveland
|69
|69
|1209.0
|1085
|466
|1223
|4.32
|Boston
|80
|62
|1241.1
|1249
|476
|1327
|4.36
|Detroit
|66
|75
|1231.2
|1204
|488
|1104
|4.41
|Texas
|51
|88
|1223.1
|1196
|435
|1062
|4.61
|Kansas City
|63
|77
|1225.1
|1184
|524
|1196
|4.64
|L.A. Angels
|69
|71
|1225.2
|1176
|509
|1283
|4.70
|Minnesota
|62
|78
|1226.0
|1202
|418
|1134
|4.90
|Baltimore
|45
|94
|1204.1
|1283
|489
|1096
|5.75