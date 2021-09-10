Through September 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston4790731128126412180703.267
Toronto4690710123923513217683.264
Boston4806718125429319189679.261
Chicago White Sox4630694117922921165659.255
L.A. Angels4703630116323818169600.247
Kansas City4686588114520024145554.244
Detroit4680613113620532160592.243
Tampa Bay4779757115625127195712.242
Minnesota4704627113423116194591.241
Baltimore4664575111723412167551.239
Cleveland4569610108721220179586.238
Oakland4649631110023917174592.237
N.Y. Yankees4601602108818610179562.236
Texas4636541106719319149515.230
Seattle462259610351948172575.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees78621239.0104742813353.70
Houston81581237.1105146212633.73
Tampa Bay88521260.1111638813023.73
Chicago White Sox80601213.1103342013753.78
Toronto77621207.1108340412563.83
Oakland76641239.2115537711513.88
Seattle76641243.1118641511324.31
Cleveland69691209.0108546612234.32
Boston80621241.1124947613274.36
Detroit66751231.2120448811044.41
Texas51881223.1119643510624.61
Kansas City63771225.1118452411964.64
L.A. Angels69711225.2117650912834.70
Minnesota62781226.0120241811344.90
Baltimore45941204.1128348910965.75

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

