American Pacific Group (“APG”) announced today that it has closed its second fund, American Pacific Group Fund II (the “Fund”) at its hard cap of $700 million. The Fund was oversubscribed.
APG is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower middle market companies across industries in North America.
The Fund is comprised of leading institutional investors based in the United States and Europe, including endowments, foundations, a healthcare system, insurance companies, family offices, pension systems, and asset managers.
“We are grateful to our partners for their support, enthusiasm, and trust,” said Nick Wall, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.
American Pacific Group was founded in 2019 by Fraser Preston, a former Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital. APG seeks to partner with companies at an inflection point who are well-positioned to benefit from APG’s operational and strategic support to drive growth.
“We appreciate the confidence that our partners have placed in us, and we are excited to get to work for them,” said Fraser Preston, Managing Partner.
APG did not engage a placement agent.
Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as fund formation counsel.
About American Pacific Group
American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together with management teams, American Pacific Group seeks to drive sustainable growth in its portfolio companies by leveraging in-house operating partners and the Q Process, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation.
For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.
