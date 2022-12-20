SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--
American Pacific Group (“APG”) announced today that Stephanie Gaufin has been promoted to Managing Director. Stephanie joined APG in 2020 and is deeply involved with three of APG’s Fund I portfolio companies.
Prior to joining American Pacific Group, Stephanie was a Principal at KKR focused on buyout and growth healthcare opportunities. Prior to KKR, she was a Vice President at Mainsail Partners. She started her career at McKinsey and Company and Altamont Capital Partners. Stephanie received a BS from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she was an Arjay Miller Scholar.
Fraser Preston, Managing Partner of APG, commented, “Stephanie has played an important role on our team since she joined, including driving significant value creation at portfolio companies. We are thrilled to support her continued growth within our organization, and fortunate to benefit from her experience and strong leadership skills.”
About American Pacific Group
American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together with management teams, American Pacific Group seeks to drive sustainable growth in its portfolio companies by leveraging in-house operating partners and the Q Process, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation.
