FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021--
With the harvest of the 2021 crop, American Pistachio Growers has set the details of a virtual harvest tour and a live chef cook-along to showcase pistachios as a versatile, nutritious and healthy ingredient. This unique “farm-to-fork” event, which debuted in 2020, returns on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 with this year’s featured farmer, Dominic Pitigliano, and world renowned chef, Daniel Boulud, in a live event via Zoom.
The event is open to anyone with an interest in seeing the pistachio harvest and how American-grown pistachios are not just a snack. The event begins at 4 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. EST, with host Billy Harris welcoming participants. Pitigliano will share his insights and excitement about the 2021 pistachio harvest and then Chef Boulud will lead participants in a live cooking segment from New York City, featuring American-grown pistachios in sweet and savory dishes. The event is an opportunity for people to cook along with Chef Boulud live from their home kitchens.
“Our harvest is the pinnacle of all the hard work and immense challenges we have faced this year,” said Pitigliano, who represents the fourth generation of farmers in his family. “Like other California pistachio growers, we have contended with the state’s prolonged drought, but we are proud of the quality of the 2021 crop and excited about the prospects of delivering to our consumers a food that is incredibly healthy and nutritious.”
Pitigliano Farms is headquartered in Tipton, in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, where the lion’s share of the nation’s pistachios is grown. Dominic farms with his two brothers, Michael and Josh, and his parents, Charlie Pitigliano, Jr. and Nancy. The Pitigliano Family’s approach to farming pistachios speaks to their enduring passion for the land and the bounty it provides — “plant for the grandchildren to enjoy.”
Wearing the toque as this year’s featured chef is Daniel Boulud. Chef Boulud, a native of Lyon, France, is considered one of America’s leading culinary authorities and one of the most revered chefs in New York City, his home since 1982. Best known for his flagship restaurant, DANIEL, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, he has continually evolved his cuisine and expanded across the United States, as well as Toronto, Montreal, The Bahamas, Singapore and Dubai. Chef Boulud and his restaurants have received numerous prestigious awards for culinary excellence.
Participants who register at AmericanPistachios.org will receive recipes in advance of the live event so they shop for all of the ingredients that Boulud will use in the cooking segment. They will join Chef Boulud in a live cook-along as he guides participants in creating a savory and sweet dish, showcasing the unique texture, taste and versatility of pistachios. The event is tailor-made for home chefs of all skill levels who want to try their hand at French cooking or just want to have fun creating great-tasting food. Join this no-charge event as an individual or invite family or friends for a fun, exciting culinary party with a world-renowned chef as your host.
“From the pistachio-crusted lamb chops to the delicious French toast with berry Chantilly, pistachios are versatile in both savory and sweet dishes,” said Chef Boulud. “I am excited to feature tasty and fragrant California pistachios in this year’s cook-along segment, and to inspire attendees with the many flavors and textures they bring to a dish.”
Pistachios rank as the fifth leading commodity in California with a value of $2.62 billion. They also rank as the state’s number-two leading export crop. Pistachios are also grown in Arizona and New Mexico. A 2020 economic study of the U.S. pistachio industry underscored the growing importance of the crop to economies of the three states. California growers and processors created $5.2 billion in economic output and more than 47,200 jobs in 2020, according to the study.
“Just as impressive as the economic data are the growing reams of science-based research that show the power of pistachios to fuel healthy, active lifestyles,” said Judy Hirigoyen, American Pistachio Growers vice president of global marketing. “Pistachios are a complete protein and packed with vitamins and minerals, pistachios are also vital to boost our immune systems.”
Hirigoyen urges foodies who want to join the virtual harvest and live cook-along segment to register at AmericanPistachios.org. Space is strictly limited.
American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers and member processors in California, Arizona and New Mexico.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005118/en/
CONTACT: Judy Hirigoyen
(559) 475-0435
jhirigoyen@AmericanPistachios.org
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES ENVIRONMENT SUPERMARKET FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER OTHER CONSUMER RETAIL
SOURCE: American Pistachio Growers
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/11/2021 11:05 AM/DISC: 10/11/2021 11:05 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005118/en