American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced it has been recognized for 12 Partnership for Safe Water (PSW) awards at several facilities across its national footprint. The awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association.
“American Water is honored to receive these awards as part of our ongoing commitment to high standards in delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water to our customers,” said Lynda DiMenna, Chief Environmental and Safety Officer, American Water. “This recognition is a true testament to our talented and diverse employees who work hard every day to provide customers with high-quality water and a culture focused on continuous improvement.”
American Water continually demonstrates its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system operations. Through PSW, long-term achievements are celebrated with awards for maintaining consistent, high-quality performance and commitment to optimization at the water treatment plant or distribution system.
Nationally, just over 500 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water Program for treatment, a voluntary effort designed to increase protection against microbial contamination through treatment optimization. The following American Water, water treatment plants were recognized for awards:
Phase III 25 Year Directors Award for Water Treatment
- Kentucky American Water
- Kentucky River Station
- Richmond Road Station
- West Virginia American Water
- Huntington Water Treatment Plant
Phase III 20 Year Directors Award for Water Treatment
- Illinois American Water
- Cairo District Water Treatment Plant
- East St. Louis-Conventional WTP
- Alton District Water Treatment Plant
- Missouri American Water
- Jefferson City Water Treatment Plant
- New Jersey American Water
- Swimming River WTP
Phase III 15 Year Directors Award for Water Treatment
- Pennsylvania American Water
- Clarion Regional WTP
Phase III 10 Year Directors Award for Water Treatment
- New Jersey American Water
- Canoe Brook Water Treatment Plant
- Pennsylvania American Water
- Shady Lane WTP- Home Water Syst.
Phase III Five Year Directors Award for Water Treatment
- Kentucky American Water
- Kentucky River Station II
About American Water
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.
As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.
American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18 th on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.
For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
