North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.