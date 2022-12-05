Ameriflight Appoints Alan Rusinowitz as New President and Chief Operations Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Ameriflight, the nation’s largest Part 135 Cargo airline, announces the appointment of Alan Rusinowitz as President and Chief Operating Officer. This executive team addition comes on the cusp of Ameriflight Chief Executive Officer, Paul Chase, tendering his resignation.
Rusinowtiz will be responsible for planning and executing current and future business operation strategies. He will amplify Ameriflight’s vision as the unparalleled leader in scalable, outsourced aviation services to the regional express airfreight market.
“The board and I are confident that Alan is the optimal person to build on Ameriflight’s momentum,” said Ameriflight Owner and Chairman Jim Martell. “He is a well-established leader with significant experience working in our niche of the airline industry, delivering value to both customers and employees, and attaining key performance goals through effective asset utilization. We are pleased to have him on board.”
Rusinowitz joins Ameriflight as a results-driven business leader and a hands-on executive with a demonstrated record of growing shareholder value by leading companies through strategic operational improvements and development. He’s highly regarded for his successes in airline operation management, as well as his focus on safety culture and continuous improvement. His vast background and successes in leading a variety of extensive projects brought him to the attention of Ameriflight.
“It’s an honor to join such a notable, industry-leading company. I have worked alongside Ameriflight in the industry for decades and have been impressed with the recent strategic moves they have made,” said Rusinowitz. “I have inherited a great group of people with a strong vision and safety culture. As President, my intention is to continue Ameriflight’s commitment of building a diversified aviation services platform, by focusing on our current and future business opportunities, including our Expedited Supply Chain Solutions operation, integrator operation, and emerging technologies.”
With over 40 years in the industry, Rusinowitz has an extensive background in aviation that includes a rare blend of senior leadership experience in airline operations and business management. Most recently, he served 22 years at Martinaire Aviation as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Notably, he was a key leader in overseeing the development and implementation of the company’s strategic business goals and objectives, as well as successfully leading this year’s stock sale of Martinaire, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
About Ameriflight:
Ameriflight is the nation’s largest Part 135 cargo airline. Founded in 1968, Ameriflight has grown from a small air charter and cargo service carrier to an international operator with 14 bases, 1,500 weekly departures, and 200 destinations. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and has more than 500 employees including over 150 pilots and over 100 aircraft. Ameriflight provides feeder services for overnight express carriers. For more information, visit us at ameriflight.com.
