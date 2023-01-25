MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per common share payable on February 28, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of more than 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.
