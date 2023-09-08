MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2023--
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) today announced it has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN for the fourth consecutive year. Ameriprise earned the distinction after receiving a score of 90 percent on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), which measures tangible actions companies take in an effort to support disability inclusion including culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement and supplier diversity.
“We are committed to inclusion in every part of the Ameriprise experience so that all employees and advisors feel that they belong, can grow and develop in their careers with us,” said Rudy Rodriguez, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Ameriprise Financial. “Being named a ‘Top Scorer’ on the Disability Equality Index for a fourth year symbolizes our support for employees with seen and unseen disabilities, and we are proud to be recognized among the top companies that foster an inclusive and accessible workplace.”
Ameriprise has demonstrated its commitment to disability, inclusion, equality, and broader social issues through a spectrum of initiatives including:
- Sponsoring an employee-led business resource network, STRIVE, that offers education and support for employees with seen and unseen disabilities, and for those who want to learn about differing abilities. The network focuses on eliminating the stigma around physical and mental health issues and providing resources for those in need. Each year, the network hosts an annual Polar Plunge event to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.
- Participating in recruiting events with organizations that reach diverse candidates, including people with disabilities.
- Partnering with Lifeworks, a nonprofit that supports more than 3,000 individuals with disabilities and their families through services that provide choice and foster community.
"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors 1, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.
About the Disability Equality Index ®
The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”
The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)
AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.
About Disability:IN ®
Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world’s most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.
