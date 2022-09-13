Ameriprise’s Inclusive Culture Draws Woman-Led Advisor Practice with More Than $185 Million in Client Assets

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022--
Financial advisor Kim Garrison, CFP ®, CIMA ®, CTFA recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) from Morgan Stanley in Springfield, Missouri with $185 million in client assets. Garrison was attracted to Ameriprise’s commitment to supporting women advisors, deep expertise in financial planning, and reputation for being client centric. She will operate out of a branch office recently opened in her area that is led by Ameriprise branch manager Michael Brun and supported by regional vice president Brian Mora.
Financial Advisor Kim Garrison and registered client service associate Paula Schnoebelen joined Ameriprise Financial in Springfield, Missouri for the firm's inclusive culture, deep expertise in financial planning, and reputation for being client centric. Photo courtesy of Kim Garrison.
Garrison’s team also includes Paula Schnoebelen, registered client service associate, who joined Ameriprise from MissionSquare Retirement. Schnoebelen has more than 25 years of experience supporting clients’ retirement goals, with a particular focus on public sector employees.
Garrison conducted extensive due diligence before moving firms, seeking an inclusive culture, a commitment to serving clients through financial planning, resources to do business with clients more efficiently, and surround-sound marketing support to develop deeper relationships with clients and prospects. She discovered that Ameriprise met her criteria after she was invited to attend the firm’s annual Women’s Advisor Summit in Dallas, where she met many members of senior leadership and other women advisors.
“I am impressed by the great culture Ameriprise has for women advisors. The energy at the women’s event in Dallas was electric, with the strong community of peers coming together to share ideas for how we can better serve our clients,” said Garrison. “Ameriprise has shown time and time again that they value me and my clients. Two examples stand out: that the firm provided me with a dedicated staff member who is fantastic at serving my clients and helping me run my practice more efficiently, and that they chose me to pioneer a new office and expand the Ameriprise brand into my area.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kim and her clients to Ameriprise,” said Timari Robison, Ameriprise National Women’s Recruiting Director. “Ameriprise is committed to helping advisors thrive, and one of the ways we do that is by bringing them together in forums like our advisor networks and mentorship programs. We understand how important it is for talented advisors like Kim to compare notes and encourage one another toward their biggest growth goals.”
Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years. 1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm. 2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.
