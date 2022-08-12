CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022--
AmerisourceBergen (AB), a global healthcare company and leader in specialty pharmaceutical services and distribution for more than 20 years, convened healthcare industry executives, community oncology providers, and other patient-care advocates today for its first-ever Disparities in Cancer Care Summit. During the event, attendees discussed pressing issues related to health equity in cancer care. Topics included the role of personalized medicine in addressing health equity; community oncology’s role in breaking down barriers to equitable cancer care; payer perspectives on diversity, equity and inclusion in cancer treatment; how providers can leverage digital tools to deliver equitable care across diverse patient populations, and the importance of collaborating and creating community partnerships.
“Addressing an issue as complex and deeply rooted as disparities in cancer care can seem insurmountable to overcome, especially for a single provider, community, company or organization,” said Jennifer Sherak, SVP & President of Specialty Physician Services, AmerisourceBergen. “By hosting this Summit, we want to bring researchers, community physicians, patient advocates, payers and healthcare leaders to one table to collaborate and share information. It’s going to require innovation and unprecedented partnerships to address the disparities in cancer care today. This meeting is just a first step, and we look forward to continuing our work with stakeholders across the healthcare system to think through solutions and find opportunities for change.”
Ann Anaya, AmerisourceBergen’s Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, elaborated on the significance of events like the Disparities in Cancer Care Summit. “AmerisourceBergen is committed to advocating for equitable access to care for patients, especially within oncology, through innovation and partnerships,” said Anaya. “According to the American Association for Cancer Research’s recent Cancer Disparities Progress Report, disparities across the spectrum of cancer care and control remain and, in some cases, continue to widen within specific racial and ethnic population groups. Delivering healthier futures starts with addressing these disparities and closing gaps in care, and we’re proud to be a leader and convener that is dedicated to this cause.”
As a part of its ongoing efforts, AmerisourceBergen recently launched a Disparities in Cancer Care Task Force, which is focused on addressing disparities and analyzing social determinants of health for oncology patients at the community level. The Task Force has a detailed road map, which includes improving access to research and publishing on health disparities in partnership with providers and industry stakeholders, identifying ways to expand patient access to precision medicine, and advocating at federal and state levels to improve the lives of patients affected by complex diseases.
