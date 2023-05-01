TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales $1.5 billion
  • Gross profit $194 million, operating income $69 million
  • Net income $45 million, earnings per diluted share $0.18
  • EBITDA $229 million

“Amkor delivered revenue and profitability above the midpoint of guidance. Revenue in the Automotive and Industrial end market grew 14% year-on-year, and revenue in the Communications end market grew 2% year-on-year, reflecting our strong leadership in Advanced packaging,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We are confident that the secular growth drivers for the industry remain in place and will drive growth beyond the current cycle. With our leading technology portfolio and diversified manufacturing and end market footprint, Amkor is well positioned to outperform the semiconductor market.”

Quarterly Financial Results

 

 

($ in millions, except per share data)

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q1 2022

Net sales

 

$1,472

 

$1,906

 

$1,597

Gross margin

 

13.2%

 

17.5%

 

20.4%

Operating income

 

$69

 

$225

 

$210

Operating income margin

 

4.7%

 

11.8%

 

13.2%

Net income attributable to Amkor

 

$45

 

$164

 

$171

Earnings per diluted share

 

$0.18

 

$0.67

 

$0.69

EBITDA (1)

 

$229

 

$382

 

$363

(1)

 

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Selected Operating Data.”

At March 31, 2023, total cash and short-term investments was $1.3 billion, and total debt was $1.2 billion.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on March 20, 2023. The declaration and payment of future dividends, as well as any record and payment dates, are subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

Business Outlook

The following information presents Amkor’s guidance for the second quarter 2023 (unless otherwise noted):

  • Net sales of $1.425 billion to $1.525 billion
  • Gross margin of 12.0% to 14.0%
  • Net income of $30 million to $70 million, or $0.12 to $0.28 per diluted share
  • Full year 2023 capital expenditures of approximately $800 million

Conference Call Information

Amkor will conduct a conference call on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This call may include material information not included in this press release. To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Selected Operating Data

 

 

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q1 2022

Net Sales Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales (in millions):

 

 

 

 

 

Advanced products (1)

$

1,068

 

 

$

1,488

 

 

$

1,157

 

Mainstream products (2)

 

404

 

 

 

418

 

 

 

440

 

Total net sales

$

1,472

 

 

$

1,906

 

 

$

1,597

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Packaging services

 

88

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

86

%

Test services

 

12

%

 

 

12

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales from top ten customers

 

66

%

 

 

67

%

 

 

64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

End Market Distribution Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Communications (smartphones, tablets)

 

45

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

41

%

Automotive, industrial and other (ADAS, electrification, infotainment, safety)

 

26

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

21

%

Consumer (AR & gaming, connected home, home electronics, wearables)

 

12

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

19

%

Computing (data center, infrastructure, PC/laptop, storage)

 

17

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

19

%

Total

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

100.0

%

Cost of sales:

 

 

 

 

 

Materials

 

52.9

%

 

 

55.1

%

 

 

46.7

%

Labor

 

11.3

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

11.5

%

Other manufacturing

 

22.6

%

 

 

18.4

%

 

 

21.4

%

Gross margin

 

13.2

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

20.4

%

(1)

 

Advanced products include flip chip, memory and wafer-level processing and related test services.

(2)

 

Mainstream products include all other wirebond packaging and related test services.

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Selected Operating Data

In this press release, we refer to EBITDA, which is not defined by U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA to be relevant and useful information to our investors because it provides additional information in assessing our financial operating results. Our management uses EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance, and our ability to service debt, and our ability to fund capital expenditures and pay dividends. However, EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not reflect the impact of certain expenses on our consolidated statements of income, including interest expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because we have borrowed money in order to finance our operations, income tax expense, which is a necessary element of our costs because taxes are imposed by law, and depreciation and amortization, which is a necessary element of our costs because we use capital assets to generate income. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Furthermore, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Below is our reconciliation of EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

(in millions)

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q1 2022

EBITDA Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

45

 

$

164

 

$

171

Plus: Interest expense

 

16

 

 

15

 

 

14

Plus: Income tax expense

 

11

 

 

46

 

 

30

Plus: Depreciation & amortization

 

157

 

 

157

 

 

148

EBITDA

$

229

 

$

382

 

$

363

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net sales

$

1,471,539

 

 

$

1,596,816

 

Cost of sales

 

1,277,118

 

 

 

1,271,486

 

Gross profit

 

194,421

 

 

 

325,330

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

78,671

 

 

 

76,959

 

Research and development

 

47,047

 

 

 

38,363

 

Total operating expenses

 

125,718

 

 

 

115,322

 

Operating income

 

68,703

 

 

 

210,008

 

Interest expense

 

16,167

 

 

 

14,148

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(3,552

)

 

 

(5,096

)

Total other expense, net

 

12,615

 

 

 

9,052

 

Income before taxes

 

56,088

 

 

 

200,956

 

Income tax expense

 

10,864

 

 

 

29,728

 

Net income

 

45,224

 

 

 

171,228

 

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests

 

127

 

 

 

(565

)

Net income attributable to Amkor

$

45,351

 

 

$

170,663

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Amkor per common share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.70

 

Diluted

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing per common share amounts:

 

 

 

Basic

 

245,330

 

 

 

244,403

 

Diluted

 

247,087

 

 

 

246,000

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

909,802

 

 

$

959,072

 

Short-term investments

 

341,822

 

 

 

281,964

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

1,165,240

 

 

 

1,365,504

 

Inventories

 

568,565

 

 

 

629,576

 

Other current assets

 

48,174

 

 

 

65,123

 

Total current assets

 

3,033,603

 

 

 

3,301,239

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,185,278

 

 

 

3,135,614

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

152,650

 

 

 

171,163

 

Goodwill

 

21,235

 

 

 

21,517

 

Restricted cash

 

3,497

 

 

 

3,334

 

Other assets

 

185,528

 

 

 

188,890

 

Total assets

$

6,581,791

 

 

$

6,821,757

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$

137,469

 

 

$

143,813

 

Trade accounts payable

 

666,615

 

 

 

899,164

 

Capital expenditures payable

 

228,056

 

 

 

146,602

 

Short-term operating lease liability

 

64,235

 

 

 

70,991

 

Accrued expenses

 

361,174

 

 

 

401,841

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,457,549

 

 

 

1,662,411

 

Long-term debt

 

1,059,997

 

 

 

1,088,521

 

Pension and severance obligations

 

91,359

 

 

 

93,540

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

63,278

 

 

 

75,745

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

182,445

 

 

 

201,839

 

Total liabilities

 

2,854,628

 

 

 

3,122,056

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

292

 

 

 

291

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,001,575

 

 

 

1,996,344

 

Retained earnings

 

1,901,569

 

 

 

1,874,644

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

15,090

 

 

 

16,699

 

Treasury stock

 

(222,049

)

 

 

(219,226

)

Total Amkor stockholders’ equity

 

3,696,477

 

 

 

3,668,752

 

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries

 

30,686

 

 

 

30,949

 

Total equity

 

3,727,163

 

 

 

3,699,701

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,581,791

 

 

$

6,821,757

 

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

45,224

 

 

$

171,228

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

156,762

 

 

 

148,192

 

Other operating activities and non-cash items

 

(2,821

)

 

 

11,061

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

(23,419

)

 

 

(164,303

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

175,746

 

 

 

166,178

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant and equipment

 

(98,224

)

 

 

(158,154

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

652

 

 

 

416

 

Payments for short-term investments

 

(172,409

)

 

 

(125,693

)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

 

21,549

 

 

 

4,246

 

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

 

92,655

 

 

 

66,694

 

Other investing activities

 

73

 

 

 

(27,518

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(155,704

)

 

 

(240,009

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

 

370,000

 

 

 

 

Payments of revolving credit facilities

 

(370,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term debt

 

11,042

 

 

 

18,112

 

Payments of short-term debt

 

(5,840

)

 

 

(3,790

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(35,980

)

 

 

(35,973

)

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

(15,148

)

 

 

(7,538

)

Payments of dividends

 

(18,430

)

 

 

(12,228

)

Other financing activities

 

(1,850

)

 

 

653

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(66,206

)

 

 

109,236

 

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(2,943

)

 

 

(7,795

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(49,107

)

 

 

27,610

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

962,406

 

 

 

831,521

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

913,299

 

 

$

859,131

 

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” or “intend,” by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following:

  • dependence on the cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry and vulnerability to industry downturns and declines in global economic and financial conditions;
  • health conditions or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting labor availability and operating capacity, capital availability, the supply chain and consumer demand for our customers’ products and services;
  • changes in costs, quality, availability and delivery times of raw materials, components and equipment;
  • dependence on key customers or concentration of customers in certain end markets, such as mobile communications and automotive;
  • fluctuations in operating results and cash flows;
  • our substantial indebtedness;
  • dependence on international factories and operations and risks relating to our customers’ and vendors’ international operations;
  • fluctuations in interest rates and changes in credit risk;
  • competition with established competitors in the packaging and test business, the internal capabilities of integrated device manufacturers and new competitors, including foundries;
  • difficulty funding our liquidity needs, including as a result of disruptions to the banking system and capital markets;
  • our substantial investments in equipment and facilities to support the demand of our customers;
  • difficulty attracting, retaining or replacing qualified personnel;
  • difficulty achieving the relatively high-capacity utilization rates necessary to realize satisfactory gross margins given our high percentage of fixed costs;
  • maintaining an effective system of internal controls;
  • the absence of backlog and the short-term nature of our customers’ commitments;
  • our continuing development and implementation of changes to, and maintenance and security of, our information technology systems;
  • the historical downward pressure on the prices of our packaging and test services;
  • challenges with integrating diverse operations;
  • fluctuations in our manufacturing yields;
  • any changes in tax laws, taxing authorities not agreeing with our interpretation of applicable tax laws, including whether we continue to qualify for conditional reduced tax rates, or any requirements to establish or adjust valuation allowances on deferred tax assets;
  • our ability to develop new proprietary technology, protect our proprietary technology, operate without infringing the proprietary rights of others and implement new technologies;
  • warranty claims, product return and liability risks, and the risk of negative publicity if our products fail, as well as the risk of litigation incident to our business;
  • environmental, health and safety liabilities and expenditures;
  • restrictive covenants in the indentures and agreements governing our current and future indebtedness;
  • natural disasters and other calamities, political instability, hostilities or other disruptions;
  • the possibility that we may decrease or suspend our quarterly dividend;
  • significant severance plan obligations associated with our manufacturing operations in Korea; and
  • the ability of certain of our stockholders to effectively determine or substantially influence the outcome of matters requiring stockholder approval.

Other important risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition are discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this press release, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005508/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Jue

Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

480-786-7594

jennifer.jue@amkor.com

KEYWORD: ARIZONA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Amkor Technology, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 05/01/2023 04:04 PM/DISC: 05/01/2023 04:04 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005508/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you