TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, will issue its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.
About Amkor Technology, Inc.
Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit amkor.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005201/en/
CONTACT: Jennifer Jue
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Finance
480-786-7594
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR MOBILE/WIRELESS SECURITY
SOURCE: Amkor Technology, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/11/2022 12:15 PM/DISC: 04/11/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005201/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.