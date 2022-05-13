BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2022--
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) today announced that its investor relations or management team will attend the following investor conferences:
RBC Healthcare Conference
May 17, 2022
Investor Relations Hosted Meetings
New York, New York
UBS Healthcare Conference
May 25, 2022
Investor Relations Hosted Meetings
New York, New York
Barclays CEO Call Series
May 27, 2022
Fireside Chat – 10:00am Eastern Time
About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated essential medicines company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. The Company has a diverse portfolio of over 250 products in its Generics segment and is expanding across a broad range of complex products and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005062/en/
CONTACT: Tony DiMeo
Head of Investor Relations
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/13/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/13/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220513005062/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.