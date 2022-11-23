BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022--

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) (the “Company”) today announced that the management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 34 th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 1, 2022

New York, New York

41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 10, 2023

San Francisco, California

Presentation – 2:15 PM Pacific Time

A live webcast of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated essential medicines company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. The Company has a diverse portfolio of over 250 products in its Generics segment and is expanding across a broad range of complex products and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more, please visit www.amneal.com.

