SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
Today AmpMojo, which has been operating in stealth for the last two years, announced its company launch with an operational commercial platform of released products. The company was created by Brian Shira (AmpMojo Chief Operating Officer) and Dan Shugar (AmpMojo Chairman) to provide hardware and software solutions for musicians to achieve new standards in tone and durability for use in the studio and on the road.
The initial flagship product SolDrive is a vacuum-tube-based effect pedal that adds authentic tube saturation, creating a rich responsive overdrive for guitar and other instruments. Brian and Dan are regularly performing musicians, both individually and together in Bay Area bands, and incorporate practical performance requirements in product design. Brian’s three decades of professional touring paired well with Dan’s engineering and business experience, including one of the largest IPOs of 2023 in his energy business, to form a winning partnership.
“Early in the pandemic, I found solace in playing guitar on my deck. During one of those sessions a voice called out over the fence, saying, ‘Hey, sounds good.’ Little did I know that this encounter would lead to a remarkable partnership,” said Dan Shugar. “Together, Brian and I set out to bring our shared passion for music and innovative gear to life. AmpMojo became the vessel through which we could create and offer extraordinary musical products to fellow musicians.”
“Dan and I have a mutual passion for vintage tone, craftsmanship, and quality. Combining my pedal and product designs with his expertise in building technology companies that prioritize innovation and exceptional customer service, we founded AmpMojo,” noted Brian Shira. “As working musicians, we frequently perform together and with other bands, allowing us to test our new products in real-life performance and studio settings. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited about the future of AmpMojo as we continue to serve fellow working musicians.”
About: AmpMojo was created to deliver vintage tone with tour-grade reliability in a suite of innovative musical products. With a focus on highest quality and customer satisfaction, AmpMojo is setting new standards for working studio and gigging musicians. Please visitwww.ampmojo.comfor product information and ordering.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713632929/en/
CONTACT: Media Inquiries:
Brian Shira
(405) 356-MOJO
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MUSIC TECHNOLOGY SPECIALTY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT APPS/APPLICATIONS RETAIL SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO HARDWARE
SOURCE: AmpMojo
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/13/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2023 07:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230713632929/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.