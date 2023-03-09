FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--

Amprius Technologies, Inc.("Amprius"), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Amprius management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 866-424-3442

International Number: 201-689-8548

Webcast:Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

CONTACT: Investors

Cody Slach, Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.comMedia

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@Gatewayir.com

