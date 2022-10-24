NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. today announced that it has acquired the middle market management liability business of DUAL North America, which includes its underwriting team and renewal rights to the portfolio.
As part of the transaction, seven DUAL professionals will join AmTrust's EXEC unit.
"This acquisition represents an excellent, complementary addition to an already strong business at AmTrust," said Jim Seymour, Senior Vice President, AmTrust EXEC. "We're confident that in addition to being successful with the renewals, we will be able to grow the client base across new classes. The addition of this middle market team and portfolio is a definite enhancement to AmTrust's presence in the private management liability space."
DUAL North America Management Liability is a nationwide admitted program for both for-profit and not-for-profit entities. The portfolio includes Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability and Crime coverage.
"DUAL has a strong relationship with AmTrust in multiple classes," said Dennis Kearns , President, DUAL Transaction Solutions. "This transaction will allow the Middle Market team to expand its appetite and products, and we feel this is an excellent fit for this group of management liability professionals."
About Dual North America
DUAL North America, Inc. (“DUAL”) is a leading Specialty Program Administrator offering Property, Casualty, and Financial Lines products through several specialized operating subsidiaries. DUAL is part of the DUAL Group, one of the world's largest international underwriting organizations. The DUAL Group is home to over 1,000 team members who wrote over $2.3 billion in premium in 2021 across 70+ products in 19 countries.
About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005248/en/
CONTACT: AmTrust Financial Services
Hunter Hoffmann
Chief Marketing Officer
Hunter.Hoffmann@amtrustgroup.com
646.870.1949
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
SOURCE: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/24/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 10/24/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005248/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.