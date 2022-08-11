NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (“AmTrust” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend per share on the following series of non-cumulative preferred stock:
Series
Rate
Dividend
A
6.750%
$0.421875
B
7.250%
$0.453125
C
7.625%
$0.476563
D
7.500%
$0.468750
E
7.750%
$0.484375
F
6.950%
$0.434375
The preferred dividends will be payable September 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022.
About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com
